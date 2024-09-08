One Piece is an anime full of wacky and influential characters in various settings. From the Marines to the World Government to the Seven Warlords to the countless Pirates sailing the seas, the world of One Piece has too many strong characters to count. However, the Marines are at the top of the food chain and demand strength because of the ever-increasing surge of pirates. With juggernauts such as Akainu and Sengoku leading the Marines, they have some of the strongest characters in the series.

However, not just anyone can be strong in the Marines, and with their ranking system, fans can get a good picture of who is the strongest. Right below the trio of Admirals sits the Vice Admirals, the most diverse position that includes Admiral candidates, Marines not wishing to be Admirals, and your standard strong Marine. This list will consist of characters who are currently or were last Vice Admirals, meaning characters who left the Navy or died as Vice Admirals will be eligible, but not Marines such as Kizaru and Fujitora.

10 Jaguar D. Saul

First Appearance: Episode 275

Close

Thought to be long dead, Jaguar D. Saul was confirmed to have survived and is currently living in Elbaf during the Egghead arc of One Piece. Before this, he served as a Vice Admiral, but after meeting Nico Olvia in Ohara and doubting commands from the Marines, Saul left the Navy. Befriending Nico Robin, Saul played a massive role in her life before protecting the knowledge of Ohara, but sadly, he was frozen to death by Aokiji.

Because so many characters in One Piece have yet to show any of their strengths, this list will contain a lot of speculation and educated guesses. Despite losing in a one-sided battle with Aokiji, Saul possessed extreme strength because of his giant frame. Not only this but having the middle initial of D. is always a sign that the character is stronger than fans assume in ways they couldn't possibly imagine.

9 Onigumo

First Appearance: 302

Image via Toei Animation

Onigumo made his appearance during the Enies Lobby arc and was one of the five Vice Admirals associated with the Buster Call on the island. A firm believer in absolute justice, Onigumo has killed fellow marines for questioning his command and has frequently sacrificed his subordinates to capture the pirates he deems evil. So far, Onigumo has only appeared in the Enies Lobby and Marineford arcs, playing minor roles in both.

Despite being a minor character, Onigumo has some impressive feats and strength. Most prominently, he has an unknown powerful zoan devil fruit in One Piece. The only glimpse fans have of this power is him wielding multiple blades with six extra arms, giving him a wider attack radius. While fans haven't seen much from him, he proved useful in Marineford, even detaining Marco the Phoenix.

8 Momonga

First Appearance: 302

Image via Toei Animation

Like Onigumo, Momonga is another Vice Admiral introduced in the Enies Lobby arc as a leader of the Buster Call. Unlike the prior Vice Admiral, Momonga has shown kindness and compassion to his subordinates. However, he hates incompetence, for which he scolds them. His sense of justice is unknown, but he is a very civil and proper person who has appeared in many arcs, from Amazon Lily to Fishman Island.

Because fans have seen Momonga a surprising amount, they can more confidently determine his strength. His exploits at Marineford were impressive, as he fought against many strong enemies and even landed an attack on Monkey D. Luffy, helping make Marineford one of the best arcs in anime. He has also shown ingenuity and intelligence, being able to hold his own against Boa Hancock.

7 Vergo

First Appearance: Episode 597

Close

First introduced in the Punk Hazard arc, Vergo was a Vice Admiral and leader of the G-5 Navy base, where his subordinates respected him with full authority. However, Vergo spent his time as a double agent for the Donquixote family, serving as a commander under Doflamingo's influence. This allowed him to find secret information that helped Doflamingo, and he was the one who subdued Corazon before ultimately passing away in Punk Hazard.

Despite only one arc with Vergo, he showcased more talent than most marines, having fights with Sanji, Trafalgar Law, and Smoker. One key strength is his durability, as he tanked multiple kicks from Sanji that broke his leg. Not only that, but his armament haki is so powerful he can coat his entire body, which helped him fight a 2v1 against Law and Smoker in one of the most epic battles in anime.

6 Doll

First Appearance: Episode 1090

Image via Toei Animation

Doll is the most recent Vice Admiral reveal, with her appearance occurring during the current Egghead Island arc. Not much is known about her sense of justice, but she is cruel and unforgiving to her fellow marines and very caring towards children. Fans see this firsthand as she takes care of all the children from Punk Hazard, even decorating the entire island to make them feel more at ease.

While anime fans have yet to see her fight, she has showcased many impressive feats in the manga. This list won't spoil anything, but she will have a more prominent role in the anime's future. So far, she has displayed immense strength, powerful armament haki, and hand-to-hand combat skills. Taking on multiple high-profile fighters, including pacifists, Doll is undoubtedly one of the strongest marines that fans can't wait to see more of.

5 Smoker

First Appearance: Episode 48