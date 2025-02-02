One Piece is one of the most well-known anime series, spanning over two decades and amassing over one thousand episodes. With so many episodes, the series is bound to have endless bright spots and highlights. One of the most important aspects of a story is the characters, specifically the villains. One Piece villains stand out with their creative designs, unique powers, funny laughs, and intimidating presence.

With so many villains, there are also a lot of fantastically written characters, making it challenging to find the best. This list will rank the ten best One Piece villains based on their writing, importance, likeability, and fan opinion. However, this list will not feature any manga characters, only including people who have been in the anime for a substantial time, which naturally includes anime spoilers. These ten prove to stand out among a diverse and inventive cast.

10 Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom)

First Appearance: Episode 571

The Four Emperors of the Sea are some of the strongest characters in One Piece, and Charlotte Linlin, also known as Big Mom, is the only female in the group. She is a hulking and terrifying presence who resides in Whole Cake Island, a bountiful area where the land is made of sweet treats. After the Strawhats invaded her island, she teamed up with Kaido to take the brats down, only to meet her fate in a fiery grave.

Big Mom is one of the strongest Emperors in One Piece, possessing one of the best devil fruits in the series. However, her strength isn't what makes her a good villain; it is her development and characterization. Big Mom's backstory wasn't life-changing, but it perfectly displayed a tragic childhood and how easily she could have avoided being a villain. She is the most interesting Emperor of the Sea with a deep connection to Elbaph.

9 Arlong

First Appearance: Episode 31

Early One Piece was full of goofy villains that posed a decent threat to Luffy and his growing crew, but it wasn't until Arlong that fans truly felt threatened by a character. Arlong was a former member of the Sun Pirates, with his hate for humans leading him to create the Arlong Pirates, who terrorized civilians, forcing them to pay a protection fee or he will annihilate them.

His intimidating presence and arrogance made Arlong a great villain, giving Luffy a tough challenge and a satisfying defeat. He is also an important character in Nami's growth, developing her and being the root of her trauma, making him an essential villain. Arlong was one of the strongest characters at the beginning of One Piece, and while he hasn't returned, fans still feel his impact today.

8 Charlotte Katakuri

First Appearance: Episode 825

While Big Mom leads over Whole Cake Island, her son Katakuri is the main villain of One Piece's phenomenal arc. Big Mom was far too mighty for Luffy to stand a chance against, so Katakuri stepped up and challenged the Strawhat captain. Katakuri is the eldest son and first commander of the Big Mom Pirates, possessing the Mochi-Mochi fruit, allowing him to create and control the sticky, dense substance.

Katakuri didn't get much of a backstory, but as opposed to the majority of arrogant and condescending villains who underestimate Luffy, Katakuri gave him his props. He was mainly in the arc for a final fight against Luffy, but his characterization is so good that he became a fan favorite. He is a likable character that fans wish they saw more of, providing epic moments and a nice change of pace from most villains.

7 Rob Lucci

First Appearance: Episode 230

Water 7 was arguably the best saga in One Piece, with many moments and storylines for fans to get attached to and enjoy. The main villain of this saga was Rob Lucci, a government agent who went undercover as a union worker for a shipbuilder. He fought against Luffy and, despite his loss, bounced back and became a member of CP0, where the two now have to work together to escape Egghead Island alive.

Cool, stoic, and badass villains are always a highlight in any show, but One Piece mixed these traits with a cynical madman to create a vital character. Lucci's backstory wasn't meant to make him sympathetic, but it gave fans an impression of his character and how it shaped him. His role in Enies Lobby was important and epic, pushing Luffy beyond his boundaries and providing the best moments in One Piece.

6 Sakazuki (Akainu)

First Appearance: Episode 278

The Admirals of One Piece are some of the most interesting and strongest characters in the series, which makes it unfortunate that only one could make the list. However, only Sakazuki, also known as Akainu, would be the perfect fit for this list. Previously an admiral with a strict sense of justice, he became the Fleet Admiral and head of the Marines after defeating Aokiji, tightening his grip over the seas.

Akainu is one of the least likable and most hated characters by fans, and that's precisely what makes him a perfect villain. He is meant to be hated, killing fan-favorite characters without remorse and having a jaded and unwelcoming personality. He is one of the strongest characters in One Piece, but his ruthless justice is essential to the anime, pushing the story forward. Akainu will probably be higher on this list later in the series, but he is still a perfect, irredeemable villain for now.

5 Crocodile

First Appearance: Episode 76

Crocodile was the main villain in Alabasta and a former member of the seven warlords. He had the ultimate plan to take over Alabasta and find the plans for Pluton, an ancient ship that can quickly destroy islands. However, after a certain rubber boy defeated him and later freed him from Impel Down, Crocodile is now one of the leaders of Cross Guild, one of the strongest crews in One Piece.

While Crocodile never developed much, his character and immaculate plan were enough to make him a fan favorite. He was the first villain to defeat Luffy not once but twice, establishing him as one of the most imposing characters in the series. He is cool, calm, and collected, making him a beloved character and one of the strongest warlords. Fans can't wait to see what he does next as leader of Cross Guild.

4 Buggy The Clown

First Appearance: Episode 4

Buggy The Clown was the second major villain in One Piece, taking a village hostage while looking for a map. After his swift defeat, Buggy would later escape Impel Down with Luffy and build his pirate empire. From one of the seven warlords to an emperor of the sea, Buggy constantly falls upwards, establishing himself as a god to his subordinates, a threat to the Marines, and a joke to stronger pirates.

While Buggy may be a joke character who doesn't deserve his success, he still showcases a grand passion and purpose that can turn the world on its head. His importance shouldn't be understated, but his antics and success are also hilarious and perfectly written. Some fans don't like the joke, but they shouldn't underestimate him since he has a prominent role to play and is one of the closest characters to finding the One Piece.

3 Imu/ The World Government

First Appearance: 885