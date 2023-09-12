The Big Picture One Piece has dominated Netflix's viewership charts for two weeks in a row, proving to be a successful live-action adaptation of the manga series.

Adam Sandler's latest family comedy, You Are Not So Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, received 8.8 million views in its second week, showing that audiences still enjoy his brand of humor.

After the success of One Piece, Netflix is gearing up for the final season of Sex Education with Asa Butterfield returning as Otis Millburn.

It looks like One Piece is performing like the hit Netflix expected to have, as the live-action adaptation of the manga by Eiichiro Oda ruled the viewership charts for TV shows available on the streaming platform's catalog. For the second week in a row, the show starring Iñaki Godoy as Luffy dominates the chart as Netflix's latest attempt at starting a franchise takes off with a loud bang. However, the anime adaptation wasn't the only popular title on the platform this week, as a very different kind of project leads the way when it comes to the movie department of the catalog.

You Are Not So Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is the latest family comedy created by Adam Sandler. With 8.8 million views, the movie managed to deliver another successful on the platform, proving that audiences still crave Sandler's particular brand of humor. In the movie, the actor portrays Danny Friedman, the father of the main character of the coming-of-age story. His daughter, Stacy (Sunny Sandler), is very excited about her upcoming Bat Mitzvah, but when her best friend starts dating the person she likes, the preparations for the party won't go as easily as Stacy would've liked.

With 19.2 million views gained during its second week, One Piece could be a way for Netlflix to establish a new franchise for itself after some of its most popular titles come to an end. The story follows Luffy (Godoy) who's trying to find a legendary pirate treasure that would make him the most respected pirate in the world. However, he won't be able to embark on his quest alone, and with the help of Nami (Emily Rudd), Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skylar) and Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), he'll do whatever it takes to get his hands on the sought after One Piece treasure.

Image via Netflix.

What's Next for Netflix?

After One Piece gets to enjoy its time on the spotlight while other Netflix projects wait for their release date, the final season of Sex Education will make its way to television screens all over the world. Asa Butterfield will return as Otis Millburn, the former independent sex therapist who isn't able to figure out his own feelings and intimate behavior with his partners. The final episodes of the beloved comedy will premiere later this month, as Netflix starts to prepare for the final months of the year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!