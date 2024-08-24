Now that the thirty-first story in Manga and Anime, Wano Country Arc, has concluded, One Piece's fanbase has a little more insight into the variety of devil fruits. The Wano Country Arc not only introduced several new potent devil fruits and their users, but also revealed that the earlier thought of Luffy's paramecia devil fruit was actually a Mythical Zoan-type devil fruit. In One Piece, Zoan is one of the three types of devil fruits (the other two are Paramecia and Logia) and it grants the user the ability to turn itself into an animal form. The Zoan fruits have three forms. First, the Human Form - the user's natural form. Second, the Beast-Human Form - a hybrid of the animal species and human physique. Third, the Beast Form - the complete transformation into an animal species.

Unlike Paramecia or Logia, Zoan-type devil fruits are considered "to have the will of their own", meaning they choose their owners even before consumption. For instance, the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika was stolen by Red Haired Pirates from CP9, and it appeared that the fruit itself plotted to not end up in the hands of the World Government.

10 Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard

User: Rob Lucci

As the carnivorous animals are naturally more aggressive, the Zoan devil fruits that turn into predatory animals are considered more violent and damaging than its companions. The users of such devil fruits are specialized in close combat, and physical strength and animal segments like claws or sharp teeth assist them. Rob Lucci is the current user of Neko Neko no Mi, which grants him the ability to transform, completely or partially, into a leopard form. The fruit furnishes the user with immense stamina, enhanced speed, and strength, which resembles an actual leopard.

Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard is among a few devil fruits in One Piece that have witnessed the awakening. Episode 1100 demonstrates the awakening of Rob Lucci, where Lucci undergoes the hybrid of a human-leopard and the mane of black aura around his body. These bestowed powers, when used with his Rokushiki techniques, and Seimei Kikan create a deadly combination.

9 Momonosuke's Artificial Devil Fruit

User: Momonosuke

Vegapunk is a genius scientist in One Piece, well-known for his great inventions, including the Pacifistas. Vegapunk claims that the Zoan-types are the only devil fruits that can be crafted artificially. In those efforts, Vegapunk created a replica of Kaido's Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu devil fruit. While this artificial fruit indeed embedded the powers of Kaido, Vegapunk still deemed this fruit as a failure for not accurately mimicking the color of the dragon (this proves the perfection a scientist seeks).

This artificial source of mystic power allowed Momonosuke to transform into a dragon, which clearly shows the ability to manifest deadly attacks like Bolo Breath, Flame Clouds, and even Kaen Daiko. However, Momonosuke, being a child, did not maintain the ideal command over his transformation and powers, and could not imitate Kaido's robust attacks. Nonetheless, Momonosuke still displayed the feat of holding Onigashima by replicating Kaido's Flame Clouds.

8 Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Brachiosaurus

User: Queen

The Wano Country Arc was one of the biggest arcs, and it showcased several major antagonists, among which Queen The Plague stands out as exceptional. He was one of three Kaido's All-Stars (the other two; King and Jack) and his hands came across Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Brachiosaurus. This is an ancient Zoan devil fruit that transforms its user into a prehistoric creature, Brachiosaurus - a large-necked dinosaur with immense size and strength.

As Queen was a member of MADS, he transformed himself into a cyborg and implanted several weapons like Gatling guns, Lasers, and a few rocket launchers. This demonstrates the reason for his bounty of a billion berries. Queen utilized the powers of Ryu Ryu no Mi and gave a tough fight to Sanji. However, with Sanji's release of Germa's traits, Queen stood no chance.

7 Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami

User: Yamato

Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami (legendary wolf-like deity) is a mythical Zoan devil fruit that embodies the powers of a wolf deity, allowing Yamato to modify itself into a hybrid wolf, which Kaido calls "The Guardian of Wano". Being a carnivorous devil fruit, it breeds canine fangs and claws, best suited for short-range combat. Just like any other devil fruit, Ino Ino no Mi, Model: Okuchi no Makami offers the user a special attack; the user generates and compresses an orb of ice in the jaw and fires it toward the target.

This devil fruit has provided Yamato with incredible strength and durability, which even enabled her to confront Kaido to some extent. Fantastical attacks like Namuji Hyoga, Kagamiyama, and no visible weaknesses of this devil fruit make Yamato one of the toughest characters who is accurately depicted as the protector of Wano.

6 Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Pteranodon

User: King

During the late Cretaceous geological period, Pteranodon was the largest known flying reptile. One Piece's Ryo Ryo no Mi, Model: Pteranodon devil fruit resembles this creature and allows the user to undergo Pteranodon transformation. This is a type of ancient carnivorous Zoan devil fruit, ingested by King of the Beasts Pirates, bestows the user with the ability to fly at instantaneous speed and land air-to-surface attacks. King showcased the powers of this devil fruit when he single-handedly plunged Big Mom's ship.

King is showcased to have a perfect utilization of this changeover during the fierce clash against Zoro. King used his wings as swords, even shattered Queen Mama Chanter, and displayed furious attacks like Barizodon and Tankyudon. Thanks to the combination of this devil fruit and Lunarian tribe traits, King was able to encounter Marco the Phoenix.

5 Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix

User: Marco

Marco the Phoenix was the first division commander of the formal Emperor of the Sea; Edward Newgate, popularly known as Whitebeard. Marco is shown to possess an incredibly rare mythical type of devil fruit, Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix, that grants him the powers of a Phoenix. For instance, Marco can regenerate at an exceptionally fast rate and even swiftly fly over large distances. Marco can even enhance the recovery rate of others by using his Phoenix abilities.

The Marineford War demonstrated the potency of Marco when he was shown to clash against the three Vice-Admirals of the Navy - Akainu, Kizaru, & Kuzan, and all of them fell short of containing him. It was the blow by Monkey D. Garp, fused with Haki, that stopped Marco from reaching Ace.

4 Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu

User: Kaido

The Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryo is one of the few devil fruits that are classified as 'The Treasure of the World Nobles'. It was during the Rocks Pirates era when Big Mom stole this devil fruit and Kaido ingested it. Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu allows Kaido to undergo the transfusion of an Azure Dragon, exemplifying fierce powers like Heath Blast, Kaifu, and Tatsumaki.

Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu's Human-Beast form is the most cataclysmic one that illustrates the toughest fight ever seen in the entire One Piece series. Even though Luffy's Gear 5 was a deciding factor, it is also important to note that it was the combined efforts of Zoro, Eustass Kid, Killer, and Trafalgar D. Law that had already weakened Kaido. If it was one-on-one against Luffy, even Gear 5 would've demanded new abilities to dominate Kaido.

3 Five Elders Devil Fruits

Users: Elders

The Five Elders are the top-notch authorities of the World Government and secure the highest ranking among the Celestial Dragons. They are the ultimate deciding factors of the Navy, serving directly under Imu. While none of the Five Elders have aired utilizing their powers in One Piece anime, the glimpses from Manga suspect that they all have mythical Zoan devil fruit powers.

In Manga, St Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the five elders, is represented in clashing against Straw Hat Pirates using the devil fruit that furnishes the lower body of a spider. The same might be true with the other Elders. Some of the sneak peeks in Manga have shown the mane of flames around them, strongly inferring the awakening of the devil fruits. Nonetheless, it is worth watching upcoming One Piece episodes to have better notes of their abilities.

2 Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu

User: Sengoku

Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu allows the user to change into a colossal giant gold structure. This devil fruit was eaten by none other than Sengoku, the Fleet Admiral of the Navy. Just like the Five Elders, the actual powers of Sengoku's fruit Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu have not been completely demonstrated yet. One Piece fans witnessed Sengoku's only clash during the Marineford War, where he used Hito Hito no Mi to create powerful shock waves, causing heavy and widespread destruction. Also, Sengoku utilizes these shock waves to confront Blackbeard's Gura Gura no Mi's earthquake forces.

From the very appearance of the giant structure and Sengoku's Navy position, it seems the devil fruit hiding a few special attacks. Even the King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, acknowledged Sengoku by accepting he was the only Navy officer, other than Garp, who could seize him.

1 Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika

User: Luffy

Hito Hito no Mi, Model Nika is the strongest devil fruit, and perhaps the most mysterious as well, furnishing the user with rubber abilities and fetching the powers of Sun God Nika. Even though Vegapunk is quite proficient in history, he clarified that he never came across a devil fruit that endows rubber ability. This proves the fearsome abilities of the fruit and efforts of the World Government to hide it from the annals of history.

While the current user and the beloved protagonist don't seem to be much familiar with the rarity of his devil fruit, the former user, Joyboy, proves the mightiness of Hito Hito no Mi. As Nika is known as the Warrior of Liberation, a few of the fan theories articulate that the user of this devil fruit will liberate the world from the sorrow and atrocities of the World Government's top authorities.

