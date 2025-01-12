One Punch Man is a beloved manga series that was turned into an anime show in 2015. The first season was a smash hit, displaying some excellent and attention-grabbing action and comedy. The story shows the troubles and successes of the Hero Association, who rank heroes by strength into ranks and classes and assign them to protecting their cities. But the cities don't have names; rather, they're referred to as City A through Z.

The hero of the show, One Punch Man, doesn't really call himself that. He chooses his personal name—Saitama—as his hero's name; he also doesn't care for formalities and isn't dedicated to his calling. Rather, Saitama says he's a hero for "fun and profit" and denies any special powers, though he can destroy anything and anyone with a single punch. With two seasons done and a third coming in 2025, One Punch Man has some of the best anime episodes ever made, filled with superhero action and belly-laughing comedy. To revisit Saitama and Hero Association's story, check out the ten best episodes.

Your changes have been saved One Punch Man Release Date October 5, 2015 Cast Makoto Furukawa , Kaito Ishikawa , Zach Aguilar , Robbie Daymond Main Genre Anime Seasons 2

10 "The Strongest Man"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via Madhouse

The introduction to Saitama (known to viewers as One-Punch Man) is one of the best episodes of the anime and among the best main character introductions in general. It begins with him before he becomes a superhero, as an ordinary salaryman returning home from a long day at work. When he encounters a boy with unusual facial features being bullied by a monster, he saves him and decides to train hard to become a real superhero. This introduction also shows the greatness of Saitama's power, as well as his dreams of meeting a monster who could match his strength and challenge him in a fight.

Saitama's uniform is simple—it's a yellow jumpsuit with some red rubber gloves and a makeshift cape; his suit isn't stylish, nor does it increase power or function. It's mostly just there so he can look like a hero, though the funniest bit is people reacting to him, calling him a weirdo. This also shows how heroism is often style over substance, which doesn't have any effect on the great aloof, fun-loving hero, Saitama, aka One-Punch Man, the most powerful hero in anime.

9 "The Ultimate Disciple"

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via Madhouse

Season 1, Episode 7, "The Ultimate Disciple" focuses a little more on Genos, the naive and brave young man who was hurt in a monster attack and got cyborg armor from a scientist who helped his brain stay alive. Genos proclaims Saitama as his master and teacher, so he's always with him; the two are polar opposites but get along well, and make one of the best anime duos. Heroes of the highest rank, S, are summoned to stop a meteor from hitting City Z, and Genos is one of them. Saitama, though a lower rank hero, shows up, punches the meteor, and dissolves it into smaller parts that cause damage around the city but leave no casualties.

This episode is exciting, but it also shows the hubris and pride of high-ranking heroes. They rely on their gadgets and weapons, and each time they see someone lower in rank, they act prideful, not allowing them to help. Saitama's appearance sort of debunks all these things, because he doesn't need the revelry and adoration from people to be a hero (which he says in this episode, too). This episode establishes him as even more relatable and brilliant, with the potential to be the coolest hero alive.

8 "Everyone's Dignity"

Season 2, Episode 11

Image via Madhouse

Season 2, Episode 11, "Everyone's Dignity" (somewhere known as "Varieties of Pride") follows the continued battle against season 2's biggest antagonist, Garou. Several A-Class heroes gather to defeat him; one of them, Death Gatling, says defeating Garou will show the Hero Association that there are heroes beyond S-Class who could be useful. While Garou unleashes his full power on them, Genos arrives to finish him. Saitama is at home, playing video games, but gears up to step in and help his friend when his location signal goes off.

Garou challenges the motivations of the heroes attached to the Hero Association; it's the first time someone in One Punch Man shakes up the status quo, causing them to fight amongst themselves a lot more than with him (though the heroes in S-Class literally fight about who'll strike last all the time). Establishing him as a major villain in season 2 is a storyline that will seemingly continue in season 3, according to the trailer. This episode is pretty cool because it may just show a villain that Saitama will have trouble defeating.

7 "Class S Heroes"

Season 2, Episode 7