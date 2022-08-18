Saitma is about to get back to work! Over three years since the conclusion of its second season, it has been announced that One Punch Man Season 3 has officially begun production, having also released a teaser image from Chikashi Kubota, character designer of the first two seasons of the anime series.

The announcement was made on the official One Punch Man website, though further details outside the announcement have been kept under wraps as of now. The new teaser image that was released alongside the announcement shows series protagonist Saitama and Garou, a major villain introduced in Season 2, standing back-to-back without much more being able to be pulled from the image pertaining to the upcoming season. The statement announcing the third season's production reads:

This time, we will start the production of the long-awaited sequel of the animation "One-Punch Man" 3rd season. At the same time, a new teaser visual drawn by Osamu Kubota, who was in charge of character design for the first and second seasons, has also been released. The latest information will be announced on the official TV anime website and official SNS as needed, so please wait for further details.

While Kubota is returning for the new season, it is currently unknown who else will be returning for the project or if there will be a change in the studio behind the series' animation like there was between the first and second season. It is also unknown how many episodes the third season will be, though if it is in line with its predecessors it will likely find itself at 12 episodes. Future details will first arrive on the official One Punch Man website​​​​​​.

Created by ONE and first published in 2009, One Punch Man started as a manga before being adapted into anime form starting in 2016. The series follows Saitama, the titular One Punch Man, who has trained himself to be able to take down any foe in a single blow. While easily able to defeat any monster or villain that might threaten him, Saitama has found himself becoming bored with not having any challenges in his life. The manga series has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most popular and fastest-selling series in the world. The series is also set to have a live-action adaptation film from Sony that was first announced back in 2020 and is set to see Fast & Furious director Justin Lin direct the film and will be written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner with MCU producer Avi Arad also attached to the superhero project.

There are currently no details on when Season 3 of One Punch Man will be released.