It's been 5 years since One Punch Man aired the final episode of season 2. Fortunately, the wait to see what happens to Saitama (Makoto Furukawa) won't be long as season 3's release date has been announced. In celebration of the anime's 10th anniversary, it was revealed that this shōnen anime will premiere on Japanese television in 2025.

A 10th Anniversary video was uploaded on the EMOTION Label YouTube channel, where it gave a recap of Saitama's previous battles and showcased some of his killer punches. He pretty much proved that he's the strongest, even when he's barely trying. At the end of the video is a schedule for the show's 10th anniversary event, one of which is the release of season 3. Unfortunately, a full release date has yet to be revealed, and it's still uncertain if international fans will get to watch it at the same time as Japan.

Other things that will occur at One Punch Man's 10th anniversary event include the release of season 1 & 2's first episodes on YouTube for everyone to watch, a non-credit video of the show's Opening and Ending music video, a release of the 10th anniversary visual, and a live music event that will take place in September 2025 at the Nerima Culture Center in Japan.

What is 'One Punch Man' About?

One Punch Man is a superhero manga series by the Japanese artist known as One. First published in 2009 as a self-published webcomic before it became an official manga in 2012, it follows Saitama, who has the ability to defeat anyone with a single punch. The story takes place in a different version of Earth, where monsters and villains wreak havoc, and it's up to the Hero Association to stop them. Season 2 aired its last episode on July 3, 2019, and season 3's production began in August 2022.

The anime adaptation of One Punch Man was released in 2015 and has since released a total of 12 episodes and 12 OVAs. In 2020, it was announced that this Japanese superhero franchise would receive a live-action adaptation by Sony's Columbia Pictures. While a cast has yet to be announced, Fast & Furious 9's director, Justin Lin, is said to direct. However, it was recently reported that the script is being rewritten by Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon and Heather Anne Campbell.

One Punch Man season 3 will premiere in Japan in 2025. In the meantime, seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

