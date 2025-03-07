This fall is about to be a blast for fans of one of the most rewatchable animes of all time. One-Punch Man is finally giving fans a promising update about its third season after six long years of anticipation. The season was first announced in 2022 with a release window of 2025, unveiled last December during the series’ 10th anniversary. With the year already in progress, the anime had to reassure fans of its return this year via a new teaser, per ComicBook, announcing what month to expect the highly anticipated chapter.

As seen in the clip below, One-Punch Man Season 3 premieres in October 2025, with the main cast and staff from the second season set to reprise their roles. A precise release date has yet to be revealed but should be expected in good time. Speaking of the staff, so far, it includes Tomohiro Suzuki as the series composer and Chikashi Kubota as the character designer. Ryosuke Kubota and Shinjiro Kuroda have also joined Kubota to handle the character designs for the upcoming season.

Furthermore, the newly released teaser confirms which characters will return to small screens. Of course, Saitama, the caped baldy, will be back alongside the S-Class Heroes, including Amai Mask a.k.a. Handsome Kamen, Fubuki (Blizzard of Hell), Genos (Demon Cyborg), Flashy Flash and Tatsumaki a.k.a. Tornado of Terror, among others. They are each introduced in the sneak peek as they join forces to take down Garou and the Monster Association.

The History of ‘One-Punch Man’

Based on the webcomic of the same name, One-Punch Man is set in City Z and centers on Saitama, a superhero who has grown bored as he has become so powerful that all his battles end in a single punch. Season 1 of the Japanese anime, directed by Shingo Natsume and written by Suzuki, aired in Japan from October 5 to December 21, 2015, and was simulcast internationally by Daisuki and Hulu.

About a year after its first season, Season 2 of One-Punch Man was announced and premiered on April 10, 2019, before concluding in July of the same year. The season was animated by J.C. Staff, with Chikara Sakurai replacing Natsume as director and Yoshikazu Iwanami replacing Shoji Hata as sound director. Suzuki, Kubota and Makoto Miyazaki reprised their roles as series composer, character designer and music composer, respectively.

One-Punch Man returns with Season 3 this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the anime.

Source: ComicBook