Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for One Ranger, an upcoming action thriller starring Hollywood legends John Malkovich and Thomas Jane. Mixing Neo-Western energy with international crime mysteries, One Ranger promises to take the audience on a globetrotting hunt for a terrorist, from Texas to London.

The trailer introduces Jane as a gunslinging Texas ranger who doesn’t like to play by the book when chasing bad guys, a role that has some obvious similarities with the star’s iconic take on the Punisher. While he prefers to serve and protect from the US, Jane’s law office will have to join forces with a British intelligence agent, played by The Expanse’ Dominique Tipper, as they go to the UK to stop a terrorist. That’s because the film’s main villain, played by Dean Jagger, is a bank robber who escaped prison under Jane’s watch.

Also in the trailer is Malkovich as Tipper’s supervisor, a highly ranked member of British intelligence who’ll try to contain Jane’s chaotic energy as best as possible. From Mindcage to White Elephant, Malkovich has been involved in multiple thrillers in the past few years. Still, as the One Ranger trailer underlines, the star can give every character he plays a unique energy, which explains why Malkovich is a fan-favorite actor.

When Is One Ranger Coming to Theaters?

One Ranger is written and directed by Jesse V. Johnson, an action veteran who previously worked with Malkovich in White Elephant. The movie will also reunite Jane and Tipper after they have shared the screen in The Expanse, a fantastic sci-fi series that aired its finale last year. While One Ranger doesn’t have much in common with The Expanse, Jane should feel at home in the upcoming movie, since last year he also starred in the Western Murder at Yellowstone City and the action thriller Dig.

One Ranger is coming to selected theaters and on-demand on May 5. Check out the exclusive trailer, brand-new poster, and the movie’s synopsis below: