One Tree Hill was a major hit during its run. The show spanned 9 seasons, which is a huge feat for any show, but especially a teen-targeted one. Most teen-centric shows tend to wean off after the characters move on from high school, but One Tree Hill was one of the few that did the transition right. Despite having 9 Seasons under its belt, there were a few times throughout One Tree Hill’s run where the show could’ve ended early and done so satisfyingly. Seasons 4, 6, 8, and 9 all have a finale that, had the show not been renewed, would still provide closure for audiences. Each one provided something different; a happy ending for our beloved characters, and great things ahead for them. But despite a pretty great series finale, the best finale One Tree Hill ever had was in Season 4.

‘One Tree Hill’ Technically Had Four Finales

While Season 9 may hold the only true series finale, there were three other seasons that very well could have concluded the story. Season 4 is widely thought of as a finale in a sense anyway, since it concludes the high school chapter, which we’ll get into. But Seasons 6 and 8 also have a certain finality to them that could easily be seen as endings. Season 6 is a lot like Season 4 in the sense that it concludes a big part of the series: Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Peyton’s (Hilarie Burton Morgan) time on the show. For 6 seasons, fans watched Lucas and Peyton’s love story pan out, and though it took time and plenty of drama, they finally managed to work things out. Season 6 saw them have a baby and get married, and by the end of the season, they decide to leave Tree Hill with their newborn daughter Sawyer. It was only fitting that Lucas and Peyton’s time on the show was given a triumphant send-off, and that’s why it has such a finale-esque feel to it — it really was a goodbye. Not to mention everyone else’s storyline wraps up rather nicely too. Millie (Lisa Goldstein) and Mouth (Lee Norris) reunite, Brooke (Sophia Bush) and Julian (Austin Nichols) are in love, and Nathan (James Lafferty) finally gets to play in the NBA. Everything felt really neat and tidy and had the show not been picked up for Season 7, it would have been disappointing for sure but the story wouldn’t feel incomplete.

The next could've been finale was in Season 8. With the departure of Peyton and Lucas, One Tree Hill introduced many new characters to help fill the void. They were fine characters, but the show knew we were here for the OGs and made sure to give them plenty of content. Brooke and Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) decide to re-open Karen’s cafe, Brooke and Julian have twins, Mouth and Millie start a morning show, and Chase (Stephen Colletti) leaves with plans to go into the Air Force. And to top it all off, the episode ends with Jamie (Jackson Brundage) recreating the opening credits and bouncing a basketball across the bridge, just like Lucas did many moons ago. He’s even wearing a Keith Scott Body Shop sweater and everything. It's a perfect addition to a pretty solid finale. But while the season may have wrapped up nicely and didn’t leave us with unanswered questions, it did leave fans wanting more, and so we got a ninth and final season. Season 9 is a bit of a doozy with the whole kidnapping plot and all, but it does give us yet another satisfying conclusion to the show and its beloved characters — this time though it really is the finale. Each finale is great in its own way, but as I said, Season 4 just edges out the others and really shines in the grand scheme of the series.

Season 4 Is the Best ‘One Tree Hill’ Finale

A lot happens in the Season 4 finale. To kick things off, Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Karen (Moira Kelly) are being rushed into labor. Haley’s side of things goes rather smoothly, but Karen’s side is a lot more complicated. As things go wrong in the operating room, we transition into Karen’s mind, where she’s currently in a state of limbo. In this limbo, she reunites with Keith and meets their daughter. Keith tells her to go watch out for her, and that he’ll wait for her, offering Karen, and us fans as much closure as possible with Keith (Craig Sheffer). Speaking of Keith, Dan (Paul Johansson) finally turns himself in for the murder of his brother, a moment fans had been waiting for since the moment Keith died. The episode then does a mini time jump to two weeks later, where we see how everyone is adjusting post-high school. We discover some of the gang’s plans going forward, as well as seeing how they’re slipping into their new roles.

But just because high school is over doesn’t mean the fun has to stop, and the gang gets together for one final teen party. It was nice to see the group just hang out and be kids together one last time, especially since Season 5 opted for a large time jump into adulthood. Plus, these kids have been through a lot in just four seasons, a little party and relaxation was much deserved. However, the most poignant moment comes at the end of the episode when they all gather at the River Court. They spray paint their names to commemorate their time in Tree Hill, and then finish off with a rematch of the basketball game Nathan and Lucas engaged in in the pilot — the very moment that got us here.

There’s a lot that contributes to why Season 4 is such a great finale, but it really all boils down to one simple point: it’s the end of an era. One Tree Hill started as a show about these teenagers in high school, and the dramas that follow them. Tying up that portion of their lives was a huge deal, and the show absolutely hit the nail on the head when doing it. It could have very easily been a sobfest, or perhaps even boring, just another finale that isn’t all that remarkable besides being the end of a season. But the show made it great not only by tying up any loose ends, but also by incorporating the perfect amount of wholesome nostalgia and pure joy to create a truly remarkable finale. It ends with a long-awaited Peyton and Lucas endgame, Haley and Nathan as parents, and a happy Brooke Davis. It’s all fans could have wanted for the main characters; they’re happy and content after so many tumultuous events over the years. The side characters also get closure, leaving no one left behind as the show prepares to bookend their teenage years. Skills (Antwon Tanner) and Bevin (Bevin Prince) are together and so cute, Rachel (Daneel Ackles) does indeed graduate despite a messy year, and Karen adjusts to motherhood again, keeping Keith alive in spirit in the process. She also visits Dan in jail and gives him a tongue-lashing we all wish we could do. Every single spec of the show is covered.

Season 4’s finale, while emotional in a lot of ways, is ultimately a feel-good finale. There’s no dramatic cliffhanger or final twist. It’s simply a love letter to the characters and fans alike. There are no loose ends, no questions to be answered, and while fans were eager for a fifth season, had there not been one, this would have been the perfect way to end the beloved series. It's the most perfect send-off into adulthood for these characters we’ve come to love so much.

‘One Tree Hill’s Multiple Finales Offer New Ways to Watch the Show

Whether or not you agree that Season 4 is the best One Tree Hill finale, the concept of having multiple finales for a show is actually quite clever. For starters, it provides closure for audiences in the case of cancelation. Too many shows have opted to end their seasons on cliffhangers only to be canceled with no hope for resolution, but One Tree Hill was always aware of this possibility and was diligent in providing a satisfying wrap-up just in case.

The multiple finale approach also allows for many different ways of watching the series. You can watch Seasons 1 through 4 just to see the high school years and soak up every drop of the drama. Or you can stick around until Season 6 to see Lucas and Peyton’s love story all the way through, and see how the other characters have grown since high school. You can satisfyingly stop at Season 8, and avoid the tumultuous events of Season 9, or you can continue through Season 9 and see everyone’s arc play out in their entirety. There’s a One Tree Hill finale for whatever mood you find yourself in, and it’s the perfect way to keep the show fresh and popular for fans new and old. Long live Tree Hill.

One Tree Hill is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

