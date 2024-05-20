The Big Picture The cast of One Tree Hill reunited for a charity basketball game to raise money for cancer research.

The game paid homage to an episode featuring a fathers versus sons basketball game.

Over $112,000 was raised for cancer research at the game.

The Tree Hill Ravens took to the hard court this weekend. Yes you read that right. The cast from the 2000s teen drama One Tree Hill reunited for a charity basketball game. According to E!News, the game was to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The game was played in Wilmington, North Carolina, inside the very gym where they shot many of the show's most iconic scenes. Fans were able to watch the game via a livestream on TNT's “House of Highlights". The game featured James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Bryan Greenberg (Jake Jagielski) and Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams) and more One Tree Hill alums. Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott) made a virtual appearance, saying he wished he could be there, but was filming a movie.

The game also paid homage to the Season 1 episode 'All That You Can't Leave Behind' where we get our first serious taste of just how deep the Dan Scott/Keith Scott rivalry goes. The episode featured a fathers versus sons basketball game. Paul Johannson's Dan Scott played against Nathan and Craig Sheffer's Keith Scott, Nathan and Lucas's uncle stepped in and played against Lucas. This time though, instead of fathers and sons, the group broke off into two teams, with Johannson and Sheffer facing off on opposite sides.

"Just being back in this gym in particular where we actually shot the show and being with all the guys who originally played on the Ravens basketball team, it's surreal and it's wonderful."

In an interview obtained by E!News, Lafferty goes on to say, "some of these guys, I haven't seen for a very long time. Some of them I have. But to have all of us together again, it's incredible. It's a gift." At the game on Saturday, Team Dan won with a score of 78-72. In all, more than $112,000 was raised for cancer research at the game.

One Tree Hill's Legacy of Philanthropy

Close

Gathering together for charity is something the cast do frequently. Inspired by a Season 3 storyline involving a benefit concert called 'Friend's With Benefits', the nonprofit, also based out of Wilmington, North Carolina, is called 'Friends With Benefit Charity Events.' Started by a woman named Rae Agostino, the cast has partnered with the charity time and again, reuniting and giving fans the opportunity to meet the stars, all while donating proceeds to cancer research.

The FWB Events crew were at the charity game on Saturday asking fans who they were most excited to see:

In addition to the basketball game, the charity recently hosted a benefit concert featuring Michael Grubbs, Kate Voegele, Jana Kramer and Tyler Hilton, all of whom starred in the 2000s drama and lent their voices to the fictional stage of nightclub TRIC and/or recording studio Red Bedroom Records. The biggest event the charity has throw thus far was in honor of the show's 20th anniversary with cast members including Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), Hilarie Burton Morgan (Peyton Sawyer), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), Bevin Prince (Bevin Mirskey), and Austin Nichols (Juian Baker).

One Tree Hill is available to stream on MAX in the U.S.

Watch on MAX