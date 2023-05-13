One Tree Hill (2003-2012), showcasing the dramatic goings-on of the fictional residents of the town of Tree Hill, was quite a phenomenon. In the mid-aughts, the soapy drama was a huge hit on the WB/CW. (One Tree Hill started on the channel WB in 2003 and then moved to The CW when WB and UPN merged in 2006 to form the new network.) In its long run that lasted nine seasons and 187 episodes, One Tree Hill’s cast of unforgettable characters dealt with everything from basketball rivalries to murder and everything in between, but what are the actors who brought these characters to life up to now?

Read on to for a guide to the One Tree Hill cast and what they've been doing since the show ended.

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott

For a lot of fans, Chad Michael Murray was One Tree Hill. The Buffalo-born actor had previously been in Gilmore Girls and Dawson’s Creek, but playing Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill was his breakout role. Murray left the show after the sixth season but did return for a guest role in One Tree Hill’s final season.

After leaving One Tree Hill Murray was in the award-winning film Fruitvale Station and had recurring roles in both Agent Carter and Riverdale. Murray played Frederick Balzary in the Bruce Willis films Fortress and Fortress: Sniper’s Eye and has been in multiple Hallmark and Lifetime Channel movies. Murray currently stars as Cal Jones in the Canadian drama series Sullivan’s Crossing.

Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis

Sophia Bush’s acting gave depth and nuance to the character of Brooke Davis. Her performance certainly helped in turning Brooke from a character who could otherwise have easily been just a stereotype of a shallow party girl to someone who's considered one of the show's best characters. Prior to her work on One Tree Hill Bush had already been in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder and had guest starring roles in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Nip/Tuck.

After the show’s end, she was a series regular on Chicago P.D. and also made appearances on other shows set in the same universe including Law and Order: SVU and Chicago Med. More recently Bush has played Veronica in the show Love, Victor and starred as Sam in the CBS series Good Sam. Bush also cohosts the podcast Drama Queens along with her former One Tree Hill costars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton. Bush is currently appearing in 2:22 A Ghost Storyat the Apollo Theater in London’s West End. The show is running until September, so if you have the opportunity to be in London, it isn’t too late to buy tickets.

James Lafferty as Nathan Scott

Nathan, Lucas’s younger half-brother, became the main character on One Tree Hill following Chad Michael Murray’s departure. Playing Nathan was a breakout role for James Lafferty. While on One Tree Hill, Lafferty also had the opportunity to direct several episodes. He has continued to act and direct, most recently guest starring in and directing episodes of the CW sports drama All American.

In the past few years, Lafferty has played Ryan in Mike Flanagan’s Netflix miniseries The Haunting of Hill Houseand Scott Carpenter in the Disney+ series The Right Stuff. Recently, Lafferty and his former One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti have collaborated to create the series Everyone is Doing Great, based in part on their experiences working on a long-running show. Everyone is Doing Great’s second season is currently in production.

Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James Scott

Lucas’s girlfriend and eventual wife Haley was played by Bethany Joy Lenz. Prior to working on One Tree Hill, Lenz had been a regular on Guiding Light and had guest roles on shows including Charmed, Felicity, and the short-lived family sitcom Maybe it’s Me.

After One Tree Hill ended Lenz had roles on shows like Dexter, Grey’s Anatomy, and Agents of Shield, and was a member of the band Everly. More recently, she has been in multiple TV movies and co-hosts the podcast Drama Queens. Recently, when sitting down with Melissa Joan Hart on the What Women Binge podcast, Lenz mentioned upcoming plans to release a newspaper.

Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer

Peyton, the talented cheerleader, artist, and on-again-off-again-girlfriend of Lucas, was played by Hilarie Burton. Burton got her start as a VJ for the MTV show Total Request Live and even appeared on Dawson’s Creek as herself. After One Tree Hill, she continued to act and had recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, White Collar, and the Lethal Weapon television series.

More recently, she has been hosting True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here, cohosting the Drama Queens podcast along with some of her former One Tree Hill costars, and she also appeared onThe Walking Dead where she played the wife of the villainous Negan, who is played by her own real-life husband Jeffery Dean Morgan. (Morgan’s former Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles officiated their wedding.)

Paul Johansson as Dan Scott

Paul Johansson played Dan Scott, the diabolical father of Lucas and Nathan. One Tree Hill was far from Johansson’s first role, or even his first villainous role, as he played a nefarious frat brother in Beverly Hills 90210 back in the early 90s. Prior to that, he was in the soap Santa Barbara. After One Tree Hill, Johansson starred in and directed an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged. He was only associated with the first film Atlas Shrugged: Part I though, as later films in the series had different creative teams and casts. Johansson will be playing John Lee in the upcoming actioner God Is a Bullet starring Jamie Foxx, Maika Monroe, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Barry Corbin as Whitey Durham

Whitey Durham, the wise and reasonable coach of the Tree Hill Ravens, was played by veteran actor Barry Corbin. Corbin had already had a long career before his work on One Tree Hill, having been in classic films and shows including WarGames, The Thorn Birds, and Northern Exposure. He played Ellis in No Country for Old Men and then, after ending his run on One Tree Hill, continued acting in shows including Modern Family, Better Call Saul, and Tulsa King. Corbin will be playing Undertaker Turton in the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.

Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott

Lucas’s uncle and father figure Keith was played by Craig Sheffer. Sheffer first rose to prominence playing Ian Hayden in the daytime soap One Life to Live. During the 80s, he was also in the films That Was Then… This is Now, Babycakes, and Some Kind of Wonderful. After ending his run on One Tree Hill, Sheffer appeared in films including Stand Up Guys, Code of Honor, and Destruction: Los Angeles. In 2021, he played Richard Nixon in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Moira Kelly as Karen Roe

Karen, the mother of Lucas Scott, was played by Moira Kelly. In the early 90s, Kelly took over the role of Donna Hayward from Lara Flynn Boyle for the Twin Peaks film Fire Walk With Me and later played Mandy Hampton in the classic political drama The West Wing before the character was written out and “went to Mandyville”. After One Tree Hill, Kelly appeared in shows like Numb3rs, Drop Dead Diva, and Heroes. She also voices the character of Nala in multiple properties including The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, The Lion King ½, and most recently in the videogame Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Barbara Alyn Woods as Deb Scott

Nathan’s mother Deb was played by actress Barbara Alyn Woods. Before appearing in One Tree Hill, Woods was in films lik Striptease, and Ghoulies IV, and was a regular in shows including Honey I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show and Eden. She also guest starred in Seinfeld, Ally McBeal, and Murder She Wrote. Woods was a regular on the first several seasons of One Tree Hill and made guest appearances in later seasons. She has continued acting and most recently played Michelle Cross, the town mayor and social media hopeful, in the Chucky series.

One Tree Hill’s talented cast may not all be on our screens weekly anymore, but they certainly haven’t gone anywhere, as they continue to impress as actors, directors, entrepreneurs, podcasters, and more. We’re glad they aren’t being anyone other than who they’ve been “tryna’ be lately.”