It's fairly common for actors closely associated with a long-running series to suddenly decide to move on and pursue other projects. During One Tree Hill's nine-season run, however, some characters' exits happened due to some terrible events taking place behind the scenes. The cast and crew have opened up about how series creator Mark Schwahn created a toxic workplace culture during the series' production, and during their podcast Drama Queens, series stars Sophia Bush (​​Love, Victor) and Bethany Joy Lenz (Pearson) weighed in on what was really behind the exit of main characters like Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray).

The duo started to talk about One Tree Hill exits after a fan asked if they imagined what Lucas and Peyton were up to these days. That's when Bush revealed that the character's exits were never followed up on. She stated that "This is the problem: They didn't give us enough to make where our friends went make sense." Just like fans, they wanted to keep track of their favorite characters even though they didn't physically show up on screen, but that was never done. She added:

"It's weird, and I know we brought this up, obviously, with the powers that be at the time. I feel like it was more a personal beef than anything that made sense for our characters, which is unfortunate.... I used to ask, 'Why can't Brooke be getting text messages from Peyton? Why can't you see them texting? Like, why am I not getting photo updates of this baby? It feels really weird.'"

'One Tree Hill' Had a Troubled Production