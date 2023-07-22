The characters in One Tree Hill face struggles, but these hardships make them stronger and more lovable to viewers. As they create memories within Tree Hill, their journeys continue. Each character has their own unique personality, dreams, and flaws, but they all come together in the small town of Tree Hill to support and uplift each other.

Lucas, Peyton, Julian, Quinn, Skills, Mouth, Keith, Brooke, Haley, and Nathan all grow and develop throughout the series, building meaningful relationships.They truly believe "there is only one Tree Hill, and it's their home."

10 Lucas

Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) is the unwanted son of Dan Scott (Paul Johansson). He was raised by his mother, Karen Roe (Moira Kelly), Dan's high school sweetheart. He has faced hardships due to the abandonment of his father, but his Uncle Keith (Craig Sheffer), Dan's brother, became his father figure. In the early episodes of One Tree Hill, Nathan Scott, his half-brother, tormented him for being Dan's other son.

They eventually realize the toxicity surrounding Dan and begin their journey of becoming friends and loyal brothers. His personality is kind, stoic, and thoughtful. His biggest mistake and regret was cheating on Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) with Peyton Sawyer, Brooke's best friend. Lucas dreams of becoming a writer and eventually writes a novel called "Unkindness of Ravens", a book about his journeys at Tree Hill High.

9 Peyton

Image via The WB/CW

Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton) is creative and sensitive. She is a talented artist who is heavily guarded due to her loved ones leaving. "People always leave" is the motto she lives by. She is a rebellious teen who makes terrible decisions based on her wants. She is headstrong and did not take credit for the consequences of splitting up Brooke and Lucas.

She is hard on herself, especially about her art. "I want to draw something that means something to someone." Lucas is the person who grounds her, and she trusts him to protect her. As she matures, she learns the value of actions. Her actions have consequences. She becomes a mother and a wife to Lucas and eventually leaves to start a new life away from Tree Hill.

8 Julian

Image via CW

Julian Baker (Austin Nichols) makes his first appearance in season 6 as a producer seeking to produce Lucas's novel into a movie. He is smart, fun, and charming. His love for Brooke after she dances to "Don't You Forget About Me" by Simple Minds makes him the one that sweeps Brooke off her feet. The devotion he has to make her happy and cares for her deeply.

He creates bonds with people and wants to have a deeper understanding of everything around him. As Julian grows to love Brooke, viewers begin to fall in love with his character because Brooke is finally getting the happy ending she deserves with him.

7 Quinn

Image via CW

Quinn James (Shantel VanSanten), Haley Scott's sister, is self-assured and strong-willed. Her profession is a photographer. When viewers are introduced to Quinn in season 7, she is going through a transitional time in her life. She has recently separated from her husband and is in the process of getting a divorce.

Quinn and Haley have always been closer to each other than Haley's other sisters. She meets Clay Evans (Robert Buckley), Nathan's agent, and she begins to have a romantic relationship with him. This helps her mend her broken heart. She has a sense of stability and warmth in her personality.

6 Skills

Image via CW

Antwon "Skills" Taylor (Antwon Tanner) was given the nickname "Skills" because of his talents in basketball at the river court. He has many friendships developed throughout the series because of his friendly, nurturing side. He is kind and caring for those around him. He is protective of his friends and wishes no harm will ever come to them.

He joins the Tree Hill Raven basketball team to increase his chances of getting into college. He becomes a valued member of the Tree Hill Ravens, hence his nickname. Once Jamie Scott (Jackson Brundage), Haley and Nathan's son is born, he promised Haley he would protect him and do anything for him. This represents the nurturing and caring side of Skills.

5 Mouth

Image Via The CW

Marvin McFadden (Lee Norris) was given the nickname "Mouth" because Nathan said he had a big mouth and punched him, and the nickname stuck. "Mouth" is considered the nerdy, smart one of the group. His career goal after high school is to become a sports announcer. "Mouth" is the friend to go to for advice and reassurance, and comfort. Throughout the series, his constant struggle is finding a girl.

He believes girls only go for the hot guys, and he is considered the nice guy. He becomes a sports commentator, and he got fired from his position for protecting Nathan by not commenting on the allegations made about him. He values his friends and wants to offer comfort to them. He later finds the love of his life, Millicent Huxtable (Lisa Goldstein), and she loves him for who he is.

4 Keith

Image Via The CW

The older brother of Dan who raised Lucas as his own. He helped raise Lucas with Karen, whom he loved and cared deeply for. He is altruistic. As a father figure to Lucas, he was determined to be someone Lucas could look up to. He is a role model and treated Dan way better than he deserved. Keith is stable throughout the series, and he is blindsided by many difficulties. He takes these difficulties head-on and becomes stronger.

He protects Lucas and Karen from the dangers of Dan. He tries to see the best in people, which will ultimately lead to his demise. Unfortunately, his life was brought to an end during season 3, episode 16, when Dan Scott shot him because he thought he had tried to kill him first. After his death, Lucas was reminded of him daily because of the life lessons Keith taught him along the way.

3 Brooke

Image Via The CW

In season one Brooke is a one-dimensional, ditzy party girl who only cared about boys and cheerleading. She loves the spotlight, and she is filled with energy. She grew up with money and was considered spoiled. Her parents eventually lost their money, and she began to realize the hardships of not having money handed to her. She developed friendships and ended friendships.

Brooke has perseverance, and she was determined to have her clothing line, Clothes Over Bros. She aspires to be a mother, a loyal friend, and the perfect godmother to Jamie. Brooke has had her fair share of hardships, but she valued the lessons it taught her. This made her stronger than ever. She values self-worth after several incidents where she felt worthless. She grows to become a powerful, independent woman.

2 Haley

Image Via The CW

Haley James (Bethany Joy-Lenz) is loved from the beginning as Lucas' quirky best friend. She is genuine, wise, and practical. Her graciousness and kindness throughout the series are formed. Once she begins a relationship with Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), she becomes more confident and lovable. She is Nathan's number one fan, and she is determined to make him a better man.

Her aspirations of becoming a singer in season 3 were one of her biggest accomplishments, but it led to a separation between her and Nathan. She rekindles her marriage with Nathan, and she becomes a loving mother to Jamie. She is a constant supporter of her friends and family. She is admirable and enjoys helping others to improve themselves.

1 Nathan

Image Via CW

Nathan is one of the most hated characters to the most lovable character. In season one, he is cocky, arrogant, and rude. Nathan is competitive, jealous, and headstrong. He is the star of the Tree Hill Ravens basketball team; he is not welcoming to Lucas when he joins the team. Nathan was raised with a massive superiority complex. His relationship with Whitey (Barry Corbin), his coach, aspires him to become a better man along with this relationship with Haley.

Once he became emancipated, Nathan began to understand the hardships of the outside world. Nathan has immense love for Haley and will do anything for her to help her feel a sense of security. He becomes kind and generous to his friends. He becomes a superb father to Jamie and an excellent husband to Haley.

