There is somewhat of a curse for teen shows nowadays, as they either lose their charm over time (looking at you, Riverdale) or have a limited run of three to four seasons. Although some modern high school series such as Never Have I Ever and Derry Girls had solid endings, we can't help but miss teen shows that made it long-term and continued to be as captivating as they were once they first started. Out of all the early 2000s teen dramas that aged like fine wine, one remains a standout. One Tree Hill began airing on TV in 2003, focusing primarily on the Scott brothers, as they struggled to put their differences aside on and off of the basketball court. Although the series was intended to be a teen show, it progressed into a more mature storyline, skipping from high school graduation to five years after that in Season 5. Despite the transition, One Tree Hill remained a CW hit, lasting a total of nine seasons. From the character development to the new additions to the cast throughout its time on air, here are all the reasons why this teen gem remained popular and true to its roots beyond its first four seasons.

'One Tree Hill's Charm Is in the Character Development

Different from other teen shows recently, One Tree Hill was spot on in terms of character development, especially because it was renewed for almost a decade. At first, Nathan (James Lafferty) and Brooke (Sophia Bush) were two sides of the same coin, given that both were part of the popular crowd in high school and had their egos boosted from their relationships, wealthy families, and the attention that they would get from their high school peers. Yet, underneath the cheerleading and basketball uniforms laid two characters who were just as insecure and in need of love as anyone else in their midst.

Throughout the seasons, they are the two characters that changed the most from the beginning of the series towards the end, because they found happiness with the right people and also learned to start over after they graduated from high school. Nathan becomes a better man once he marries Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) at the end of Season 1, and pursues his basketball dreams while maintaining a stable family life. Brooke, on the other hand, becomes a prestigious fashion designer by furthering the success of her company Clothes Over Bros, and she finally gets to be a mom alongside Julian (Austin Nichols) by the end of Season 8. Even though many characters went through redemptive arcs, including the villainous Dan Scott (Paul Johansson), Nathan and Brooke continued to be the two characters fans would root for the most. Their character development was much appreciated because there was always something to look forward to in their trajectories on screen and a sense of relief to know that at the very end of Season 9, they got the resolution that they truly deserved.

'One Tree Hill' Made the Transition From High School to Adulthood Work

In addition to the character development being a positive aspect of One Tree Hill, it is very uncommon for a teen show to be able to seemingly transition from its teen storyline to adult territory in a way that continues to maintain viewers' attention. Although it seemed like a time jump between Seasons 4 and 5 would not be the best course of action for the series, it ended up fitting the narrative like a glove. It might've been a bit awkward at first to see Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Peyton (Hilarie Burton) split up for most of the season or Nathan and Haley's son Jamie (Jackson Brundage) taking center stage, but three episodes in, it's clear that even with the changes, the show is still addictive. The reason why the more mature angle worked for the series is that the characters remain true to themselves even though they've grown up.

The choice of keeping the characters in Tree Hill also made this transition work, because they were always going back to places that were essential to the show's plot since Season 1. Having Peyton open her studio at Tric, a place that was so important for her regarding her love for music and working with artists since she was an angsty teen felt like a full circle moment. Brooke using Karen's Café to launch a Clothes Over Bros store in Tree Hill was also a perfect way to repurpose a place that was so pivotal to One Tree Hill's origins.

'One Tree Hill's New Characters Became Just as Beloved as the Original Ensemble

It is already challenging to create character arcs that make sense, especially when it comes to nine seasons, but One Tree Hill excelled in doing that by keeping the characters true to themselves and overcoming their mistakes. Yet, there is also an extra reason why One Tree Hill continued to make people care, which is in big part related to the new additions to the cast. Characters like Julian, Brooke's mom Victoria (Daphne Zuniga), Clay (Robert Buckley), and Quinn (Shantel VanSanten) became such an important part of the story that it is even hard to think that they only joined as series regulars in the later seasons. What happens on multiple teen dramas when they add new characters is that they either seem like an inferior copy to another character that already exists in the show, or their storylines aren't nearly as important as the OG ensemble. Despite Lucas and Peyton, two of the most important characters in the series, having left at the end of Season 6, none of the new additions to the cast seemed like worse versions of these two characters.

Whether through a recurring role or as part of the main ensemble, every person involved in One Tree Hill was important to the storyline as whole and had at least one or two moments where they could shine. An example of this is Clay's journey to finding out he was a father, years after his wife passed away, which is probably one of the most shocking plot twists the show has ever had (and that includes all the crazy psychopaths who joined the series at some point).

Overall, it is safe to say that One Tree Hill didn't run for nine seasons recycling storylines or adding characters that didn't make sense. Instead, every single moment, cringey or worthwhile, was perfectly executed in a way that made people root for the main ensemble to the very end. Although there are many eye-catching teen shows currently on streaming, there is nothing like seeing this gem over and over again and feeling as connected to the narrative as you were watching it for the first time.