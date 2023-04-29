Nobody can deny that the early 2000s were a great time for teen dramas, and an even greater time for teen love stories. Beloved CW drama One Tree Hill features some of the best romantic storylines, from the enduring passion of Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Nathan (James Lafferty) to the turbulent will-they-won’t-they of Peyton (Hilarie Burton) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray). One great love, however, stands above the rest and remains the best love story on the show. Of course, this would be the friendship between the three female leads: Haley, Peyton, and Brooke (Sophia Bush). Particularly now that One Tree Hill fans are being blessed with the ongoing Drama Queens podcast, we’re reminded of just how much these women endured (both on and off-screen) and how, at the end of the day, it’s often our platonic relationships that remind us how loved we are.

Now, it’s easy to dismiss love between friends when discussing love stories. We’re hard-wired to recognize romance as the greatest achievement, and we’re often not satisfied until that love is cemented with wedding bands and a baby, safely secured in the confines of that elusive picket fence. In fact, all three of our leading ladies get this ending eventually, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Nonetheless, it’s important to note that the relationships that these women have with one another are just as strong and have just as many obstacles as their marriages. Furthermore, friendship is not a binding contract. These girls had no obligation to keep being friends other than the fact that they loved each other enough to do so. Even when things were extremely volatile between Peyton, Haley, and Brooke, the tenacious trio continually makes the choice to fight for their friendship because they knew it was something worth saving.

‘One Tree Hill’s Peyton, Haley, and Brooke Struggle with Relationship Drama in the Early Seasons

To go back to the beginning of what is one of the best teen dramas, when we first meet these girls, Peyton is the brooding artist, Brooke is the provocative party girl, and Haley is the brainy girl next door. It’s established early on that Brooke and Peyton have been besties for years, but they don’t hang in a group with Haley until the sixth episode of Season 1, “Every Night is Another Story.” After the Ravens' first away game, Haley is stranded at the school, Brooke is high out of her mind on painkillers, and Peyton becomes the reluctant designated driver for the trip home. When they run out of fuel and Haley and Peyton have to take a long walk to the gas station, they confide in each other and begin to understand that they have more in common than they once thought.

Unfortunately, the girls’ similarities apparently include their taste in men. In Season 1, Brooke begins dating Lucas, not knowing the depth of Peyton’s feelings for him, and Lucas and Peyton mess around behind Brooke’s back. Despite numerous attempts to reconcile, this drives a massive wedge between the two girls, and the ripple effects of this infidelity last until the girls graduate high school in Season 4. On the other hand, Haley’s blossoming romance with Peyton’s ex-boyfriend, Nathan, is really what brings them together in the first place as Peyton becomes an unexpected source of relationship advice.

Throughout their high school careers, Haley, Peyton, and Brooke have many more confrontations. They call each other degrading terms and make some derogatory comments about each other’s bodies. Plus, there may have been a "bitch slap" or two over the course of the show. Brooke gets Haley fired when she steals the answers to a calculus test from the tutoring center and doesn’t fess up, and Peyton and Brooke get into an epic fistfight, resulting in Brooke going to prom with the word “whore” emblazoned on the front of her dress.

Brooke, Haley, and Peyton Support Each Other Through Crazy Plotlines

While these characters had no shortage of vicious arguments on One Tree Hill, they come through for each other even more. Brooke eventually confesses her cheating to Haley and the principal and is forgiven, and even after their front yard brawl, Brooke goes to Peyton’s to drag her out to their senior prom and ends up saving her from Psycho Derek. Over the course of nine seasons, we get to watch these girls grow into remarkable women who continually support each other and push each other to be better.

Any fan of the show knows that One Tree Hill had no shortage of crazy plot lines that kept audiences glued to their tube TVs week after week including multiple stalkers, a few kidnappings, and a truly astonishing number of car crashes. While Peyton, Haley, and Brooke support each other through all of these dramatic trials and tribulations, their love for each other shines through in the quiet moments. For example, Brooke, Peyton, and the rest of the cheer squad accompany a pregnant Haley to the hospital when she’s in pain before a big game, Brooke invites Haley to move in with her after Haley’s tour, and Peyton reminds Brooke of how strong she is after Brooke is attacked in her store.

The Women of 'One Tree Hill' Stood Up Against the Abusive Showrunner

It’s also important to note that the female characters of One Tree Hill were constantly put into situations that felt unrealistic and inappropriate (friends having sexy, slow-mo pillow fights, etc.). From Brooke waiting naked in a boy’s backseat, to her and Peyton casually skinny-dipping in the ocean, the show was peppered with alarming instances of the male gaze, turning these young girls into objects. These situations got more intense and the female characters kept experiencing frightening violence, with sexual violence in particular being a frequent, looming threat. Years after the show wrapped, much of the female cast came out with allegations of abuse against the creator and it became apparent that the real women of One Tree Hill had been put through just as much as their characters.

Despite how much heinous and wildly inappropriate behavior they endured in real life, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Hilarie Burton breathed as much life as possible into their characters and gave us one of television’s greatest love stories. Much like the actresses that played them, Brooke, Haley, and Peyton leaned on each other during their worst times and celebrated each other during their best, showing us that while friendships evolve and grow as we do, our best friends will always be there when we need them.