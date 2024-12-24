Fans are waiting anxiously for an update on the One Tree Hill sequel series after news broke earlier this year. While there may be theory after theory speculating who might be reprising their roles, Peyton Sawyer herself, Hilarie Burton Morgan has emphasized what she hopes to see behind the scenes of the follow-up to the hit '00s drama. While speaking alongside her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, with Collider's Christina Radish for Bloody Axe Wound, Burton Morgan explains how she wants the culture to be different this time around. "As I started producing things, and I was able to create safe sets and fun sets and sets where everybody could really experiment," Burton Morgan explains, "and those abuses of power that I had grown up with were gone, I realized that is more fulfilling to me than acting, necessarily."

The culture on the set of One Tree Hill has been the topic of discussion more than once. Burton Morgan, alongside One Tree Hill costars Sophia Bush and Joy Lenz host a rewatch podcast called Drama Queens, and have discussed the harmful culture behind the scenes of the show. Lenz has also highlighted what she feels like was targeted treatment in her book Dinner For Vampires. Burton Morgan explains to Collider, that with her experience now behind the camera, "going into One Tree Hill, if we can do what we had hoped would be done for us when we were little, breaking those cycles is important."

"We're Gonna Do It Right" Whenever There's a 'One Tree Hill' Reboot

What we do know about the One Tree Hill reboot is that Burton Morgan, along with Bush will be serving as Executive Producers and reprising their roles as Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis. Also slated to return is Danneel Ackles, who played Rachel Gatina. Ackles and her husband, Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, will also be executive producing on the sequel series. With that roster behind the scenes, it's safe to say that Rachel will likely be back alongside Peyton and Brooke. The trio also posed on Instagram with Bevin Prince, who played Bevin Mirskey, shortly after the news broke.

Fans are hopeful that Joy Lenz and James Lafferty will also reprise their roles as Haley James Scott and Nathan Scott. With Peyton and Brooke returning, there's also the hope that Chad Michael Murray and Austin Nichols will reprise their roles as the other halves of Leyton and Brulian respectively. Regardless, both Burton Morgan and her husband want it done right. "He’s [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] been so supportive in understanding that doing it right is an important piece of closure," Burton Morgan explains. "So, we’re gonna go and we’re gonna do it right." Morgan echoes his wife's sentiments saying, "I think for Hilarie, it’s important that she closes this chapter the right way. I don’t know when that chapter will close. It might be in ten years. But to have the ability to go back and have a shot at this, with those people that she grew up with, is an incredible deal."

You can watch all 9 seasons of One Tree Hill on Hulu now. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on the One Tree Hill reboot.

