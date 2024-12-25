Fans know that both Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan are expected to be present both behind and in front of the camera for the high-anticipated One Tree Hill sequel series at Netflix. While the details continue developing for the series, Burton Morgan is staying busy behind the camera. Her next film as a producer, Bloody Axe Wound, will hit theaters December 27. When Burton Morgan and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who stars in the movie) sat down with Collider's Christina Radish for it, they got asked about the One Tree Hill sequel series.

Burton Morgan explains how excited she is to make sure the culture behind the scenes is empowering and safe, but she also teased that she wants her hubs a part of the sequel series. "I’m trying to get him to come do a cameo. Can you be a bad guy for me?" Burton Morgan asks of her husband. Morgan is, of course, no stranger to playing bad guys, most well known for playing Negan in The Walking Dead. The role would be an easy enough archetype to step into, but Morgan had other ideas. "I can be the dude that runs the diner," He offers, but Burton Morgan is quick to correct him. "I think that’s Gilmore Girls. That’s a different show, Jeff." While he indeed seems to be confusing One Tree Hill with Gilmore Girls, Morgan recovers spectacularly. "Well, everybody has to eat. The Hill needs a diner." Burton Morgan replies, "I’m in." As a fan of both shows, this author personally would love that.

What's Next for the 'One Tree Hill' Sequel Series?

Image via The CW

The most important part of the series that Burton Morgan wants to get right is what goes on behind the scenes of the new One Tree Hill. Burton Morgan has been outspoken in the past about her experience on the set. She played Peyton Sawyer for six seasons before exiting alongside Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott. Murray would return in Season 9 for a single episode to take Jamie (Haley and Nathan's son) back with him to stay with Peyton and their daughter Sawyer while Nathan was kidnapped. Now that she's been producing more and more, Burton Morgan tells Collider "going into One Tree Hill, if we can do what we had hoped would be done for us when we were little, breaking those cycles is important."

Only time will tell if Jeffrey Dean Morgan gets to pull a Luke Danes in an absolutely spectacular cameo in the One Tree Hill sequel series. Stay with Collider for the latest updates. All 9 seasons of One Tree Hill are available on Hulu.

