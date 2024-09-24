Last month, we were all taken aback with the news that not only long-running WB/The CW series One Tree Hill is returning for a sequel series, but also that former stars Hilarie Burton (White Collar) and Sophia Bush (Good Sam) are slated to return as cast members and executive producers. Naturally, fans are wondering who else is coming back to reprise their roles, and this week Joy Lenz (Pearson) and James Lafferty (Everybody Is Doing Great) talked to Variety about the possibility of returning to Tree Hill, North Carolina.

The duo — who played the series' most enduring couple Nathan and Haley James Scott — shared their excitement about One Tree Hill coming back and also revealed they are as surprised as anybody else that this is happening. Lenz tells Variety that it's too early to speculate about anything, and at this time she's not privy to details of what stage the project is in:

“I am absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting to Tree Hill. But as far as this particular one, I don’t know. It’s so early. I don’t know if it’s in pilot, I don’t know if it’s in series. I don’t know where it’s at.”

Lafferty, however, indicated that they'll probably have to make it work with his schedule, and added that he has no idea "how to speculate on what would or wouldn't work on this context," but confessed that "it will always be an honor to know that people care.” He says:

“Personally, I’m blown away by the fans that make a conversation like this even possible. Professionally, I’m completely focused on finding ‘Everyone is Doing Great’ Season 2 the right home. Until then, consider me grateful for this moment and cheering everyone on!”

What Else Do We Know About The One Tree Hill Sequel Series?

Close

Not much. While both Lenz and Lafferty think it's "sweet" that fans are so excited to see their favorite characters again, it is indeed very early to tell how the One Tree Hill sequel will play out. Since no writer for the series has been disclosed yet, it's possible that for now Burton and Bush are bouncing ideas around to figure out where each character is and why we'd need to revisit them. Burton's character Peyton Sawyer would be one of the most interesting characters to catch up with, though, since she left the original series in Season 6 (out of 9) and recently revealed that her experience on the One Tree Hill sets was less than enjoyable.

Throughout its 187 episodes, One Tree Hill managed to dodge one of the biggest problems in the teen series universe: the show did a time jump through the college years (the point at which showrunners don't really know what to do) and put the characters back together in adult life. The show was not immune to some ridiculous plot lines, but fans consider them all part of the fun.

The One Tree Hill sequel series is yet to get further details, including additional cast members and a release window. All episodes from the original series are available to stream on Max.

watch on max