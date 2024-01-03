The Big Picture One Tree Hill's ninth season was a complete disaster, filled with ridiculous and poorly executed plot lines.

Characters like Clay and Nathan endured terrible storylines that were unnecessary and torturous.

The show should have ended with its eighth season, which provided a satisfying and happy ending for the characters.

One Tree Hill’s nine-season run was, like most long-running series, full of great highs and epic lows. Set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina where basketball reigns supreme and parental supervision is slim to none, the beloved teen drama is remembered for its messy love triangles, unfairly gorgeous leading cast, and affinity for completely insane plot lines. However, even while dogs ate human hearts and teenagers got married, One Tree Hill managed to stay somewhat grounded and consistently entertaining all the way through — that is, until its ninth and final season.

‘One Tree Hill’s Season 8 Finale Was the Perfect Ending

When we left our characters in the Season 8 finale, everybody was thriving. Fan favorite Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) has given birth to her and Julian’s (Austin Nichols) long-awaited babies and has reopened Karen’s Café with her best friend Haley James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz), who in turn is still happily married to Nathan (James Lafferty) and enjoying life with her husband and children. Julian’s debut film is receiving rave reviews, Mouth (Lee Norris) and Millie (Lisa Goldstein) have started their own successful talk show, Chase (Stephen Colletti) has returned from the Air Force to reunite with his girlfriend Alex (Jana Kramer) and surrogate little brother Chuck (Michael May), and Nathan goes to his killer dad Dan Scott’s (Paul Johansson) diner to extend an olive branch. Clay (Robert Buckley) and Quinn (Shantel VanSanten) have healed from their respective gunshot wounds, and the episode ends with a nostalgic parallel to One Tree Hill’s pilot, with a hoodie-clad Jamie Scott (Jackson Brundage) bouncing a basketball through the sunset-soaked streets of Tree Hill.

The show’s iconic quote “Somebody told me that this is the place where everything’s better and everything’s safe,” is a mantra throughout the episode, and its essence bathes the finale in a comforting warmth that offers the residents of Tree Hill the peace they’ve earned after years of being traumatically dumped, stalked, and hit by cars. Flash forward to the first episode of Season 9, however, and all of this peace and joy literally goes up in flames.

Every 'One Tree Hill' Character Is in Danger in Season 9

In the opening shot of One Tree Hill’s Season 9 premiere, Nathan offers some cryptic narration as we see Dan’s diner burning to the ground. We then cut to Dan cocking a handgun and telling rockstar Chris Keller (Tyler Hilton) — whom we haven’t seen in years — “If you can, leave the killing to me.” The usually sweet Chase Adams sits bloody and distraught in the back of a cop car, and we’re left to wonder if we’re still watching One Tree Hill or if we’ve somehow changed the channel and tuned in to a Liam Neeson movie. Over the next two minutes, we see comic-relief-Clay screaming at Quinn to get out of his house, Brooke aggressively vandalizing a restaurant, Julian getting the crap kicked out of him in an alley, and Haley identifying a corpse in the morgue and then bursting into a bout of horrified hysteria. And this is all before the opening credits roll.

Season 9 of One Tree Hill is, to put it gently, a total sh*t-show. Over the course of the shortened thirteen-episode season, our favorite characters are put through the wringer like never before. After the jarring opening sequence, there is a brief reprieve in which we see Brooke and Julian taking care of their newborn sons, and Haley chatting on the phone with Nathan, waiting for him to get home after a scouting gig. The reprieve proves to be short-lived, as Clay wakes up on a merry-go-round at the park and ushers in One Tree Hill’s stupidest plot line ever (and we all know that there was some stiff competition).

'One Tree Hill's Final Season Has a Bizarre Kidnapping Story

For those who don’t recall, Clay, for the most part, served as a lovable oddball on One Tree Hill. If we can look past his wife’s untimely death and her evil tennis-pro doppelgänger (Amanda Schull) showing up and attempting to murder him, Clay was a pretty chill guy who was content to sit in his ugly armchair and hang out with his girlfriend. Season 9 Clay, unfortunately, has lost all semblance of chill. Waking up in random locations and entering nightly fugue states during which he ambles around Tree Hill and buys street drugs, Clay eventually goes fully off the deep end, becoming uncharacteristically angry and winding up in a treatment center. In this treatment center, he gets a much-needed therapist and befriends a little boy who is obsessed with model airplanes and is obviously not a natural blonde. Long (and totally insane) story short, this little boy, Logan (Pierce Gagnon), is apparently Clay’s son, whom he forgot about due to the trauma of losing his wife so suddenly.

Due to Clay being busy losing his mind, his best buddy and business partner Nathan goes overseas to recruit a young basketball player for their agency. Enter stupidest plot line number two. When the ever-reliable character Nathan is late returning home from his trip, Haley is worried, and we soon learn that this is for very good reason: Nathan has been kidnapped by the Russian basketball mafia. What is the Russian basketball mafia, you say? Well, it is a crack team of assassins who have been sent to kill Nathan after he was apparently trying to recruit an athlete that belonged to somebody else. While Season 8 of One Tree Hill ends with Nathan and Haley enjoying the quiet life with their children, Season 9 throws this quiet life in a woodchipper and needlessly turns Nathan into a killer when he, along with his dad, has to fight his way to freedom after spending multiple episodes tied to a chair.

Season 9 of ‘One Tree Hill’ Tortures Its Characters for No Reason

The rest of the One Tree Hill characters are also going through it in Season 9, with the return of Brooke’s violent stalker (Devin McGee) making her life a living hell and Mouth (Lee Norris) gaining a ton of weight, which wouldn’t have to be a bad thing if it didn’t turn him into the butt of countless lazy jokes for literally no reason. While things eventually turn out okay, with Clay and Quinn getting married and her adopting Logan, and Nathan and Haley having an emotional reunion, there isn’t a single character or story element that was made better through the inclusion of a ninth season.

Nevertheless, One Tree Hill Season 9 had its moments, like the finale’s final flash-forward scene in which the whole gang attends a basketball game, and we learn that teenage Jamie has become the Ravens’ leading scorer. The U2 song for which the show is named plays pleasantly throughout the scene, and it’s nice to know that everybody has stayed close over the years, raising their children together and solidifying the family they’d been building throughout the show. However, through the inclusion of so many totally bizarre storylines and the generally depressing tone, Season 9 proved that sometimes it’s best to leave well enough alone. While it’s near impossible to make a series finale that will please everyone, Season 8 of One Tree Hill came pretty darn close and should have been left as the happy ending that these characters deserved.

One Tree Hill is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

