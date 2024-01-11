The Big Picture Season 9 of One Tree Hill starts with a depressing montage, setting the tone for an intense and unhinged final season.

Nathan's kidnapping storyline in Season 9 is bizarre and confusing, involving Russian basketball assassins and an underground basketball mafia.

Clay's sleepwalking storyline in Season 9 is nonsensical, involving recovering memories of a forgotten son and leaving rehab with the child.

One Tree Hill is one of the longest-running and most adored teen dramas, largely due to its CW-esque ability to balance the fairly mundane with the totally bonkers. The teen turbulence on the show ranges from cheating on calculus exams to getting involved with knee-cap-cracking loan sharks, and every main character was, at some point, hit by a car. As the show went on, it only got more outlandish, with its characters being stalked and drowned and having vital organs eaten by golden retrievers. However, with its shortened final season, One Tree Hill manages to outdo itself in terms of going totally bizarre, and unfortunately, it does not pay off.

‘One Tree Hill’ Season 9 Starts With a Depressing Montage

While One Tree Hill was never afraid to push its characters — or its audience — to their breaking point, Season 9 brings with it a level of intense misery that we’d seldom seen on the show. In the season’s opening sequence, we see characters like Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz), Brooke (Sophia Bush), Julian (Austin Nichols), Clay (Robert Buckley), Quinn (Shantel VanSanten), and Chase (Stephen Colletti) in various levels of distress. Our poor Tree Hill gang is out here being beaten, screamed at, and loaded into cop cars, and everybody’s favorite bad dad Dan Scott (Paul Johansson) is watching his diner go up in flames.

We don’t even get the relief of One Tree Hill’s iconic theme song, because the title simply spells out slowly on the screen accompanied by some somber piano notes. That’s right — they couldn’t even give us Gavin DeGraw. One notable exception from the cold open-trauma dump, however, is Nathan Scott (James Lafferty). Save for some ominous narration at the beginning of the montage, Nathan is nowhere to be seen, making it all the more stressful when the scene ends with Haley walking into the morgue to identify a mysterious corpse. With this epic bummer of an opener, the ball is rolling on Season 9 of One Tree Hill.

Nathan’s Season 9 Kidnapping Is Both Bizarre and Confusing

Image via The CW

What most fans first remember about One Tree Hill’s final season is Nathan’s brutal kidnapping at the hands of some angry Russian basketball assassins, so we can start there. With Nathan now being a sports agent with his and Clay’s agency, he’s tasked with traveling overseas to recruit a young basketball up-and-comer because Clay is preoccupied with some very concerning sleep-walking issues (more on that later). When Nathan doesn’t return from his trip on time, Haley asks Dan for help tracking down her husband, and Dan sets up an investigative operation inside a trailer inside an empty soundstage, because apparently killing your brother one time makes you an expert on all things criminal.

While Dan stars in his own episode of Dateline on his quest to find his son, we learn that Nathan has been taken hostage by some ruthless thugs because he was unknowingly trying to sign a player that “belonged” to somebody else. Led by hitman Dimitri (Andrew Elvis Miller), (who is inexplicably obsessed with quoting Shakespeare) and crooked Tree Hill cop Officer Stevens (Stephen Elliott), the underground basketball mafia is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Season 9’s unhinged creative choices.

Clay’s Sleepwalking Storyline Makes No Sense

Image via The CW

While Nathan rots in a basement with his friendly neighborhood assassins, Tree Hill, North Carolina continues to bring the drama. Clay, refusing to be outdone in terms of stupid plotlines, begins sleepwalking around the city and waking up in the park. This leads to loads of tension with his girlfriend, Quinn, who thinks he might be leaving in the night to cheat on her. Well, the joke’s on Quinn, because Clay is, in fact, leaving in the night to unconsciously recover memories of a son he forgot he had with his dead wife. When the situation escalates and Clay gets aggressive, Quinn convinces him to get professional help. Clay enters a rehabilitation center and is immediately taken with a kid named Logan (Pierce Gagnon) who is also staying there, because on One Tree Hill, rehab is where you go to make friends with children.

He connects with the little boy over their mutual love of comic books and model planes, and after some casual bonding and extensive therapy, Clay learns that Logan is his son whom he blocked from his mind after the sudden and traumatic death of his wife (Amanda Schull). Now apparently healed, Clay gets custody of this child (who was previously in the care of his maternal grandparents), and then leaves the facility with Logan in tow. Clay marries Quinn, and she adopts Logan after knowing him for maybe a few weeks max.

Lucas Scott Returns in Season 9 of ‘One Tree Hill’

Image via The CW

Now, while Nathan learns about the seedy underbelly of professional basketball and Clay learns about his long-lost son, Haley is understandably stressed as she tries to raise her children, run a business, and get intel on her missing husband. When she learns that the situation might be more serious than she thought, she calls up her old bestie, Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray), who departed One Tree Hill in Season 6. Lucas comes to save the day, meeting Haley at the airport equipped with his earnest, broody, Lucas-ness and the worst haircut of all time. He takes Jamie (Jackson Brundage) and Lydia home with him, gives his friend a little pep talk, and then leaves our poor Haley (seriously, hasn’t she been through enough?) to deal with all this crap by herself.

Mouth’s Season 9 Weight Gain Storyline Is Unnecessary

Image via The CW

Speaking of Lucas, his old buddy Marvin ‘Mouth’ McFadden (Lee Norris) is also given a much larger storyline this season. Mouth ambles into One Tree Hill season 9 hoagie in hand, kissing his girlfriend, Millie (Lisa Goldstein) on the cheek and leaving a smear of mayonnaise in his wake. We learn that he’s gained a significant amount of weight due to a cooking segment on his and Millie’s talk show and that he’s in complete denial, which frustrates Millie to no end. While Mouth wasn't always a perfect character on One Tree Hill (particularly epitomizing the "nice guys finish last" sentiment in the show's early seasons), he was consistently kind and honest, usually acting out of loyalty and often being one of the smartest guys in the room. Cut to Season 9, and Mouth is reduced to the butt of countless lazy jokes.

Refusing to acknowledge his weight gain, Mouth complains that the dry cleaner keeps shrinking his clothes, and even that clothes are being made smaller. While on the air, he then pushes Millie to her limit, when he obnoxiously says that if he wanted his shirts shrunk, he would have Millie wash them because she's bad at laundry. This attack on her laundry-doing-abilities prompts Millie to flip out at him on live TV, exclaiming that his clothes are not shrinking, but that Mouth is “Fat, fat, fat!” Later in the episode, Mouth reads mail that he got from viewers of their show, and one fan says that as somebody who has faced weight-based discrimination his whole life, seeing Mouth berated on TV hurt his heart. Millie hears this upsetting revelation, and says that the guy’s heart probably hurts from the “carton of Twinkies he eats every day.” Oh... my god!?

Now, sure, Mouth has spent most of the show as a naturally skinny guy, so putting on a lot of weight in a short amount of time is not ideal. Millie helping her boyfriend realize that he’s in denial about his weight gain? Fine. Wanting to make sure that he’s as healthy as possible? Great. Beginning a cruel and demeaning tirade against him (and all plus-sized people) because of this? Totally not okay. Whether this plot was supposed to serve as comic relief in an otherwise grim season of One Tree Hill, or if it just came to be because the writers were truly out of ideas, most viewers can agree that Mouth’s weight gain contributed nothing to the story other than showing that Millie… kind of sucks now.

‘One Tree Hill’ Season 9 Torments Its Characters

Close

If you thought anyone was safe from this unrelenting disaster, you’d hope it would be Julian Baker, who we could previously count on to be a consistent source of comedic relief and good vibes. Introduced in Season 6 of One Tree Hill as a suave filmmaker, Julian quickly softens and becomes a perfect love interest for Brooke, and a quirky goofball who loves Grease 2 and gives high-fives with adorable enthusiasm. Jump to Season 9 and, as new parents with demanding careers, Brooke and Julian are understandably exhausted. This exhaustion soon proves to come at a steep price, however, when Julian forgets to drop his son, Davis, off at daycare and leaves him in the family car. He emerges from a store to see his car window smashed and Davis being loaded into an ambulance. Davis is thankfully just fine, but Julian remains distraught that he could have potentially killed his child.

This storyline is often forgotten among One Tree Hill’s teen-drama shenanigans, but it's one that’s worth remembering. While Julian’s guilt and trauma are understandable, the show takes this opportunity to capitalize on the drama, and Julian routinely gets in bar fights so that he can feel adequately punished. His guilt comes to a head when he locks himself in his SUV and cranks the heat up to maximum so that, like Davis, he feels what it’s like to be a baby in a hot car. It's devastating watching Julian punish himself, and while Brooke eventually finds him and convinces him to forgive himself, Julian’s Season 9 breakdown makes you wish that Clay’s therapy could have come with a two-for-one coupon. Honorable mentions for this wild ride of a season include Chase beating up Chuck’s (Michael May) abusive dad with a crowbar and getting arrested, rockstar Chris Keller (Tyler Hilton) returning after many years to run over an assassin with his car, and Brooke’s stalker, Xavier, (Devin McGee) returning and trying to kill her until he is tased in a parking garage by Brooke’s rival business owner.

At the end of the day, most fans can probably agree that Season 9 of One Tree Hill simultaneously flew too close to the sun while also coming nowhere near it. By throwing out so many bizarre storylines in a condensed final season, there was no time for the upbeat filler episodes that used to make the show fun, and no reprieve from the onslaught of stressful plot points. While the show had a great Season 8 that neatly tied everything up with a nice little bow, Season 9 flew in like a bat out of hell, taking all this well-earned resolution, ripping it up, and feeding it to the Russian basketball mafia. Everything is, of course, eventually resolved, and we get a lovely flash-forward to our beloved Ravens, happy and healthy, watching a basketball game at their old alma mater, and probably feeling wholly blessed that they survived the hot mess that is Season 9 of One Tree Hill.

One Tree Hill is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

WATCH OH MAX