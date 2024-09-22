When the news broke last month that One Tree Hill would be getting a sequel on Netflix, the internet went nuts. Now, just a day before the '00s drama is set to celebrate 21 years, we're getting an update on the sequel series from Peyton Sawyer herself: Hilarie Burton. In an interview with PEOPLE, Burton says that the cast and crew dynamics are already healthier than that of those on the original series. "What I can say is that this go-around, being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories [and] these characters through a female lens is something that — whether I was doing a reboot or a brand new show or a different movie at this phase in my life, female teamwork is something that is so vital to me."

As for the fan reaction, Burton says she's glad for what she's seen so far. "The nicest thing is seeing the positive fan reaction to it and all of our friends from the show commenting on posts and just getting to show enthusiasm," Burton explains. "[B]ecause obviously we want Netflix to greenlight it." She says she wants the series to reflect her current "phase" of life. The sequel series will not only see Burton as one of the minds behind it, but she's also set to reprise her role as Peyton Sawyer. When news broke, it was also revealed that Sophia Bush would come back as Brooke Davis as well. Danneel Ackles, who played Rachel Gatina, as well as Ackles' husband Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) would also serve as producers on the project. "I'm excited to be able to team up with people that I look up to, people that I love dearly," Burton explains.

Shortly after the news broke, Sophia Bush posted to Instagram in celebration, posing with Ackles, Burton, and Bevin Prince, who played Bevin Mirskey, with the caption.

What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where “everything’s better and everything’s safe.”

What Will the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Be About?

Close

Picking up where these characters left off after the show concluded in 2012 won't be too terribly difficult. The cast often reunites for charity in Wilmington, North Carolina for charity events that celebrate all things One Tree Hill. Having kept up with one another, including in a rewatch podcast, Drama Queens, that consists of Bush, Burton, Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott), and other former cast, has allowed this sequel series to be talked about among them for at least the last "half a decade," that's according to Bush in a recent podcast episode.

What we do know for sure that with Bush and Burton reprising their roles, we'll see the best friends as mothers navigating the world now that their children are teenagers. If the series is set in the present day, Peyton and Lucas Scott's (Chad Michael Murray) daughter, Sawyer Scott, would be 15, with Brooke's twin boys, Davis and Jude, roughly 13. Fans will finally get to see P. Sawyer and B. Davis navigating motherhood at the same time, since Burton and Murray departed the series right after Sawyer was born.

Burton's character would miss future milestones of her best friend's life, including seeing Brooke marry Julian Baker (Austin Nichols) and becoming a mother to her twin boys. In a podcast episode, Burton revealed that she hadn't actually been asked to return for Brooke and Julian's wedding, whereas the cast at the time were told that Burton had said no to coming back for the episode.

It's not clear if Nathan (James Lafferty) and Haley James Scott will be returning to the series, but fingers crossed for at least an appearance by the fan-favorite couple, Naley. Their son Jamie, played by Jackson Brundage in the original series, would be roughly 17. The flash forward at the end of the series ends the series on a positive note, but given the approximate ages of the twins, and Nathan and Haley's other child, Lydia, it would still be before this sequel series will likely be set.

Given that the flash forward takes place before, it leaves the options wide open for where the characters would be now in 2024. Do Haley and Brooke still run Karen's Cafe? Does Brooke still have her clothing store, Baker Man? Or is there a possibility of a return of her 'Clothes Over Bros' brand? What does Peyton and Lucas's life look like if they've (assumedly) returned to Tree Hill with their teenage daughter?

Whatever the plans, with two people that love and adore their characters this much leading the series, it will likely be a hit with fans who have been wanting a series just like this for many years (including this author.) One Tree Hill is currently available to stream on Max as well as Hulu. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on the One Tree Hill sequel series.

Watch on Max