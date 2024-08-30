We are returning to Tree Hill, North Carolina. A sequel to the 2003 series One Tree Hill, is officially in the works at Netflix. That’s according to Deadline. Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton will not only reprise their roles as Brooke Davies and Peyton Sawyer but will serve as executive producer.

It’s also been revealed that Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles also executive produce through their Chaos Machine banner. Ackles is also looking to reprise her role as Brooke’s frenemy Rachel Gatina. The series will from Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV.

What Could a One Tree Hill Sequel Series Be About?

The 2003 drama series followed half-brothers Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) navigating their way through their small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. When Lucas joins the basketball team, tension rise between the estranged half-brothers as well as their shared father Dan Scott (Paul Johansson). The series would go on for 9 seasons, following the lives of Nathan, Lucas, Brooke, Peyton, Haley (Joy Lenz), and others as they navigated high school and later adulthood. Lucas and Peyton left at the end of season 6, but it seems that B. Davis and P. Sawyer are reuniting.

Over the course of the series, all the main couples (Nathan and Haley, Lucas and Peyton, Brooke and Julian) had children. The finale consisted of a time-jump but a sequel series could be set long past that. We’d likely see Nathan and Haley’s eldest, Jamie, as an adult, with the younger kids like Lucas and Peyton’s daughter, Sawyer, and Brooke and Julian’s twin sons, Jude and Davis, as the high schoolers.

No word yet if Nathan, Haley, or Lucas will also be returning. Stay with Collider for the latest on this developing story.

One Tree Hill is available to stream on Max.

