After the success of Daisy Jones and The Six on Prime Video, author Taylor Jenkins Reid is prepared for a few of her other novels to be adapted to the screen. Not only has it been confirmed that The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo will be turned into a Netflix movie, but her other book, One True Loves, is also getting the cinematic treatment. Are you craving a messy love story? Prepare yourself for this one because it has a love triangle, a twisted fate, dealing with grief, and a lot of tough decisions. Mix these elements with Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, and Luke Bracey, and you are in for a treat. From the trailer to the release date, here is everything we know about the romance novel adaptation.

When Is One True Loves Coming Out?

If you don't have any plans for this weekend, consider going to the movie theater and watching this film. As of April 7, One True Loves will be available on the big screen in selected theaters. Yet, we can still anticipate a streaming release soon. The adaptation is set to arrive on streaming the following week through Apple TV+. If you aren't subscribed yet, you can pay $7.99 per month to access this and other titles exclusively available on the platform. New subscribers receive a 7-day free trial, and those who recently purchased an Apple product automatically get a 3-month free trial.

Watch the One True Loves Trailer

The trailer starts with a long-term couple, Emma (Soo) and Jessie (Bracey), traveling the world and experiencing life to the fullest. After visiting places like Rome and Singapore, Jessie proposes to Emma, and the rest is history. Except that instead of a happily ever after, Emma changes her status from wife to widow overnight when Jessie goes on an adventure to Alaska and is reported dead. Trying to pull herself together, she slowly heals and reconnects with an old friend (Sam played by Liu). Ready to move on and get engaged to someone new, Emma receives a surprise call from her husband revealing that he is still alive. This means that she must now decide whether she'd like to continue her life alongside her current husband or give her marriage up to begin a new family with Sam. The trailer states, "no matter what you do, somebody is going to get hurt." This leads the viewers to wonder who will be the person that will remain with Emma by the end and how this tough decision will impact her life.

What Is the Plot of One True Loves?

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

High school sweethearts Emma (Phillipa Soo) and Jesse (Luke Bracey) are the perfect couple, seizing every opportunity to travel the world until their marital bliss is ruthlessly cut short on their first anniversary when Jesse disappears in a helicopter crash. Heartbroken, Emma moves back to Massachusetts to mend her life back together. Years later, she runs into her old best friend, Sam (Simu Liu), who has always been secretly in love with her, and they become inseparable. Newly engaged, it feels like Emma’s second chance at happiness is finally here until she receives the most shocking news: Jesse is alive. Completely torn, Emma must now choose between a husband and a fiancé.

Who's in the One True Loves Cast?

Image via Apple TV+

As previously mentioned, a couple of well-known names are joining this ensemble, especially regarding the love triangle. After taking over the Broadway stage in Hamilton, Phillipa Soo is ready to play Emma as she goes through a series of ups and down, discovering love twice and having her heart torn between the past and the present. Luke Bracey has previous experience when it comes to romantic films, including the Nicholas Sparks adaptation of The Best of Me and the holiday rom-com, The Holidate. He is now ready to play Jessie, Emma's high school sweetheart, who suddenly comes back into the picture after being reported dead. As for Simu Liu, the actor might've risen to fame for his superhero role in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he is ready to dive into the love territory as Emma's old friend and current partner.

Other names attached to this project are Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!), Michaela Conlin (Bones), Gary Hudson (Road House), and Oona Yaffe (Sleepy Hollow).

Who's Making One True Loves?

Not only is Taylor Jenkins Reid the author of the novel that inspired this film, but she is also responsible for developing the script. Both she and her husband, screenwriter Alex Jenkins Reid, developed the screenplay together and were executive producers of the adaptation. Andy Fickman is the director and producer of the project, and he has an iconic rom-com track record. In addition to One True Loves, he has directed You Again and She's the Man. Other producers involved in the making of the film are Willie Kutner (Rebel Highway), Betsy Sullenger (Liv and Maddie), Sarah Finn (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Michael Jefferson (Gold Star).

What Other Taylor Jenkins Reid Novels Are Being Adapted?

In addition to One True Loves, Daisy Jones and The Six, and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, two other novels by Reid will be adapted to the screen. First, Malibu Rising has been picked up by Hulu for a television series with the author as one of the executive producers. Second, Reid's latest best-selling effort, Carrie Soto is Back, will officially be adapted to the screen too.

Reid took to social media to talk about her excitement for the Carrie Soto is Back adaptation. With more adaptations on the way, fans can rest assured that the stories are in the right hands. Here's what Reid said on Instagram: