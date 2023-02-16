Is it really possible to be madly in love with two people at once? Well, the recently released trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy-drama, One True Loves, shows that it can happen in one improbable, unexpected situation. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's breathtaking 2016 romance novel of the same name, the upcoming film tells the tale of a woman who has been given a second chance at love has her life turned upside down when her husband, whom she thought was dead, suddenly comes back.

Following the release of the film's exclusive images, the trailer for the forthcoming book adaptation has also been unveiled, chronicling the story of Emma (Philipa Soo), who is very much conflicted between her two soulmates: her current fiancé Sam (Simu Liu) and her long-lost husband Jesse (Luke Bracey). In the trailer, Emma experienced terrible heartbreak when her husband, Jessie, vanished without a trace after a helicopter crash accident. Emma eventually learns to pick herself up after experiencing grief and coming to terms with it. She soon finds herself in love for the second time with her childhood best friend, Sam, whom she will marry soon. But just as things were starting to go in the right direction, the universe decided to put a twist on Emma's life as she discovered that Jesse had been alive all along. Now, in a tale described as a "modern twist on a classic love story," Emma is torn between choosing the husband she shared so many memories with or the man who helped her get through her grief. Emma clearly has a difficult decision to make. But whatever choice she comes up with, however, she's going to either break Sam's or Jesse's heart—and, in the process, her own.

Soo is a well-known stage and screen actress whose musical credits include the award-winning 2020 musical Hamilton. She also appeared in several television series, including Shining Girls, Dopesick, The Bite, and Smash. Liu, on the other hand—who will be starring in the most-anticipated Barbie movie opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—is known for portraying Shang-chi in the 2021 MCU feature, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Though best known for playing the part, Liu also had a few television appearances, such as Kim's Convenience and Fresh Off the Boat. Furthermore, Bracey is known for his work in Monte Carlo, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and most recently, the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis.

In addition to the three stars playing a love triangle in One True Loves the film also stars Michaela Conlin (Yellowstone), Tom Everett Scott (The Summer I Turned Pretty​​​​​​​), Gary Hudson (NCIS), Michael O'Keefe (Things Heard & Seen), Cooper van Grootel (One Of Us Is Lying), and Wil Deusner (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

Find out who Emma chooses when One True Loves arrives in theaters on April 7, on streaming on April 14, and On Demand on April 28. You can check out the trailer and read the film's official synopsis below.