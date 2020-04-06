Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert to Co-Host COVID-19 Special ‘One World: Together at Home’

NBC, ABC, CBS, and more global networks are teaming up for a massive multi-network event, One World: Together at Home, co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. The two-hour program, which airs on April 18 from 8-10 PM ET, is being described as “a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.”

The event will bring together dozens of famous faces, all with the purpose of educating the audience on the risks and prevention of COVID-19. One World is curated by Lady Gaga, and will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder, and the cast of Sesame Street.

In addition to NBC, ABC, and CBS, One World will air on BBC as well as a slew of Disney, Viacom, and NBC stations globally, including Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, Channel 5 in the UK, Network Ten in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina, BET and MTV.

All money raised by supports and corporate sponsors goes toward COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a foundation set up to support healthcare workers and local charities.