Martial arts and Hollywood are a match made in entertainment heaven; ever since Bruce Lee donned his iconic yellow jumpsuit in Game of Death, the action genre has never looked the same. While over-the-top spectacle makes for enthralling entertainment, a fundamental reason why martial arts films are so beloved is because of how their action is grounded in reality. Martial artists and stuntpeople are just humans utilizing their physical abilities to their maximum potential — what could make for a more aspirational action movie?

Over the years, martial arts movies have seen many different eras: films like Enter the Dragon or Drunken Master helped define the early iconography of a martial artist, while recent movies like John Wick and Ip Man pushed the boundaries of dynamic fight scenes. However, in between these two generations of action staples was a transformative period for martial arts films in the early 2000s; a transition spearheaded by Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (also known as Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior). In contrast to the dominance of Eastern martial art disciplines like Shaolin kung fu and karate in Hollywood, Ong-Bak brought the spotlight to Southeast Asia, introducing Muay Thai to Western audiences through the talents of Tony Jaa, one of the most physically gifted actors ever. Though it's been underrated over the years, Ong-Bak was a genuine pioneer and game-changer for the genre, leaving an impact still felt to this day.

'Ong-Bak' Introduced Muay Thai to Western Audiences

Ong-Bak follows the story of Ting (Jaa), a local martial artist tasked with recovering a Buddha head statue that was stolen from his village, as he ventures into the underbelly of Bangkok to reclaim what was lost. Ting connects with his cousin Humlae (Petchtai Wongkamlao) as the two evade sinister crime lords and waves of thuggish enemies in search of the stolen statue. Ong-Bak wasn't the first movie to introduce the Muay Thai martial arts to a global audience — it's actually the 1989 Jean-Claude Van Damme vehicle Kickboxer that receives that credit. However, Ong-Bak deserves plenty of recognition for being the first Thai film, led by Thai actors, that brought global attention to Muay Thai.

Ong-Bak stands as a pioneer in the martial arts movie genre because of the realistic grit it brought to its action choreography, a daring change from what other films in the genre had been doing. While other contemporaries like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon brought a supernatural flair to their martial artistry, the fight scenes and stuntwork in Ong-Bak were surprisingly realistic. Of course, there were still exaggerations and some inaccuracies, as with any film, but the Thai picture was notable for its lack of CGI or Wire Fu (a term used to describe the stunt techniques popularized by Hong Kong cinema and its use of wires and pulleys for stylized fight scenes). Ong-Bak helped popularize Muay Thai on and off-screen, expanding the West's martial arts understanding beyond the classic staples of Karate and Kung Fu.

Tony Jaa Established Himself as a Martial Arts Legend

The unique grittiness and action of Ong-Bak was only achievable through the singular talent of Tony Jaa. Comparable to legends like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, who he cites as inspirations, Tony Jaa stands (and flips and kicks) as one of the most physically talented actors in showbiz. As an actual Muay Thai expert, Jaa performed his own stunts in Ong-Bak, which included everything from jumping over entire cars to running atop a crowd's shoulders. In one memorable sequence, Jaa puts the beat down on several opponents back-to-back-to-back for one of the most exciting fight sequences in any martial arts film. And even with the natural exaggeration that comes from movie magic, the Muay Thai that Jaa demonstrates is notable for its accuracy with the actual practices of the martial arts discipline.

Ong-Bak may not be the most ubiquitous name in the martial arts genre, but it nonetheless deserves credit for being one of the most significant in the field. The film pushed the boundaries of what a martial arts film could be; it added a tactile sense of realism to the genre while expanding the horizon of what martial art forms make for engaging cinema. Whether it be through the expansion of Muay Thai or the cinematic throughline of Ong-Bak's fight choreography, the legacy of the movie far exceeds its popularity — a disparity that may yet be corrected as the film has found a home on on Peacock, and is streaming now.

