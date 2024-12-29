Anything shot by Tony Scott and portrayed on screen by Tom Cruise is going to look way more exciting and fashionable than it really is in reality, and anyone who was motivated to enroll in the Navy after watching Top Gun or its legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick is due for a rude awakening. Beyond the extreme difficulty of navigating a state-of-the-art aerial vehicle, flying at high speed is a harrowing experience that offers a potential fatal end. Aviation represents reckless abandonment of life at the highest level, and this lingering sense of doom is merely brushed upon in the Top Gun movies. For a sobering commentary on the fatalism of flying crossed with a romance between two dutiful but conflicted parties, check out an essential classic Hollywood classic, Only Angels Have Wings, directed by a filmmaking legend, Howard Hawks, and featuring two icons of the era in Cary Grant and Jean Arthur.

Cary Grant and Jean Arthur Are Stuck in a Conflicted Romance in 'Only Angels Have Wings'

Image via Columbia Pictures

1939 is perhaps the most acclaimed year in cinematic history. The year that defined the Golden Age of Hollywood, now a decade into talking pictures, included unassailable classics including Gone With the Wind, The Wizard of Oz, Stagecoach, and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. A film that matches the virtuosic greatness of these staples of American culture is Only Angels Have Wings, which follows cabaret singer Bonnie Lee (Arthur) and an air-freight company manager, Geoff Carter (Grant) stuck in a remote South American trading port amid inclement weather that makes it hazardous to fly. Geoff, in order to secure an important contract, risks his pilots' lives to deliver the deal as Bonnie is trapped in a love triangle with Geoff and his previous lover, Judy MacPherson (Rita Hayworth), who is now married to a disgraced pilot, Bat (Richard Barthelmess).

Howard Hawks, who was revolutionizing the screwball comedy genre with Bringing Up Baby and His Girl Friday (released one year later), had a strong premise for another potentially raucously amusing film on his hands. Instead of a romantic comedy about two bickering dating prospects partaking in a will-they-or-won't-they charade, Only Angels Have Wings grounds its precarious relationship between the two leads with heartfelt melodrama. It would've been understandable to let loose with the humor based on the casting of Jean Arthur, a staple funny lady in Frank Capra films. Arthur brought her distinct throaty voice in a rare dramatic performance but remained just as captivating as a Hawksian woman, the director's archetype of steely, strong-willed female leads that never compromised their feminity. Cary Grant, playing his familiar brand of debonair with an inscrutable quality beneath his charm, excels as a determined air commander whose morality is actively interrogated.

Howard Hawks Taps Into the Melancholy and Romanticism of Flying in 'Only Angels Have Wings'

Close

If there was one director who proved that plot was overrated, it was Howard Hawks. The Rio Bravo director once quipped that a quality movie consisted of "Three good scenes. No bad scenes." Instead of relying on a restrictive three-act structure, Hawks allows Only Angels Have Wings to breathe as a loose collection of immaculately written and acted scenes where his characters demonstrate feelings of love, regret, and wistfulness. As Bonnie, Geoff, and the MacPherson's await impending doom and distress on this remote island, you become acquainted with their lives and personalities and develop a genuine bond as a result. With Bonnie, an outsider who infiltrated this world of air travel, you become attracted to Geoff's honor and dedication to his craft like she is while holding skepticism regarding why he is so cavalier towards life for the prospect of securing a contract.

While Top Gun has its fair share of tragedy, it opts to fly past the melancholic undercurrents of air travelers destined to meet a fatal demise in favor of glorifying the jingoistic heroism of the nation's top flight school through a glossy, MTV visual aesthetic. With Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski tapped into the somber reflections of one's duty in the face of death portrayed in Only Angels Have Wings. Hawks flexed his prowess as a visual storyteller in his drama, as smoke clouds the interior and exterior scenes, enhancing the prevailing fatalism evoked by the film's emotional gestures. Despite all the doom and gloom baked into the film, you can't help but feel romantic about flying. Hawks, an expert in the "hangout" movie due to his ability to craft a three-dimensional community, demonstrates that for Geoff and his team of pilots, camaraderie, love, and honor are expressed in the air. Characters might not be able to utter "I love you," but they can express it by flying head-first into the air.

Only Angels Have Wings is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video