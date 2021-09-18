From co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman and executive producer Dan Fogelman (This is Us), the Hulu original comedic murder mystery series Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), strangers whose obsession with true crime finds them trying to solve a grisly one that occurs right inside their apartment building. While they investigate to find the truth, they also record a podcast to document the case, all in the hopes that they’ll uncover enough secrets to learn exactly what happened.

During this interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Aaron Dominguez (who plays Oscar, an old friend of Mabel’s and recently released convict) talked about his determination going into this audition, the first time he met Steve Martin on set, humor that’s grounded in truth, how much fun he had working with Gomez, and his reaction to learning the reveals of the season.

Collider: I appreciate you talking to me about this show. I had so much fun with it.

AARON DOMINGUEZ: Absolutely. That’s what I wanna hear.

How did you come to this? Did you just go through an audition process? What did you know about what it would be because this seems like a big deal?

DOMINGUEZ: Yes, it is. It was very much a big deal when I got to audition for it. I quickly found out who was attached to the project, and when you see names like Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who wouldn’t wanna work with them. And I think at the time Amy Ryan was already attached as well. So, all of that made for all the pressure in the world for me to want to get the job. And then, here we are now. But I went through all the regular auditions and fun stuff like that.

How do you deal with that? When you know it’s a really cool job and there’s these great people, how do you go into an audition? Do you go in thinking, “I’m gonna get this,” or do you think, “There’s no way I’m gonna get this, so I’m just gonna have fun with it”? How do you approach that?

DOMINGUEZ: It’s funny, initially the rule of thumb, for me and for many of my peers that I’ve worked with, is to never really get attached to something until it’s yours. You’ve gotta build a thick wall, and all that stuff. But when I got the appointment for the audition, I actually told my sister, “I’m gonna book this job.” And she was like, “Really?” She was like, “Usually you’re pretty even keeled and you don’t like to get attached because it could not go your way.” I was like, “But I can see myself playing in this world, and I want to. I kinda want this one bad.” I was doing all of the things that you usually don’t do. You don’t wanna get attached. You don’t wanna get your hopes up. But the process was a wonderful one, and when I got the call, it was definitely life-changing. I was crying, and then when I called my parents, they were crying.

What was your first day on set like? What was the first scene you did?

DOMINGUEZ: My first day on set, I filmed the scene where I’m going up the steps in the pilot. My first day on set was very quick. It was very in and out. I only got to meet Steve Martin. We had to meet upstairs at the rooftop of the building that we were shooting at in Manhattan. He had a face mask on and a shield, and he made sure that he yelled at me, so I could hear him. I had the same thing on. I was like, “Hi, Steve, I’m Aaron. It’s a pleasure to meet you.” He was like, “Yeah, usually we’d shake hands or do a side hug, but you know.” And I was like, “Yeah, I know.” It definitely made for a different experience, at the beginning, because of COVID. We had all of the protocols and safety measures, which we all appreciated anyway. Over time, you get to know the cast more and everyone becomes more amicable, and you end up being a family at the end. That was my first day. It was meeting Steve under those under those conditions, for sure.

This is a comedy series, but it’s not the kind of comedy that has overt jokes. How comfortable do you feel, as an actor, when it comes to comedy and humor? What did you most enjoy about this kind of humor?

DOMINGUEZ: It’s a little bit more grounded in truth. For me, comedy has been something that I’ve always steered away from because it was always scary to me. If we’re being honest, it’s hard to make someone laugh, let alone be a part of a show or even a film. I’ve always thought of comedy as very technical. To be a great comedian or to be a great comedy actor, I feel like it’s a lot of work. That’s why the people that are very good at it, like Steve Martin and Martin Short, are icons in that category, or as actors, period. I look at them like you’re watching a master at work. So, my process was just being a sponge, every day at work, and trying to [absorb] what I could get from them both, and from whoever else was on set that day. I needed to be the biggest learner in the room. I needed to be the dumbest person in the room, essentially.

How was the experience of working with Selena Gomez? Your characters have a history that a lot of the other characters don’t have on the show, so what was it like to figure that out? Did you guys have fun?

DOMINGUEZ: Yeah, absolutely. She was great, right off the bat. She was super sweet, super kind, and very warm and inviting. Our characters have history in the show, from the beginning, and then you see it transpire into Episode 5 and you see me come into the more current storyline, so we had to build that comradery off set. Whether it was running lines, rehearsing, FaceTime calls, or us hanging out and getting to know each other as friends, so it could translate well on screen, that was also a great experience as well. It was super fun. She’s great. She was a lot of fun to work with.

We learn pretty quickly that no one can be fully trusted on this show. Even if they’re not actually a murderer, everybody seems to have some sort of secret about something. Can Oscar be trusted, and is there anyone that Oscar can trust?

DOMINGUEZ: That’s a good question. I could go as far as to say that Oscar is probably the most trustworthy person. But it’s hard for Oscar to trust anyone, given the hand that he’s been dealt, especially at the beginning of the show, where we come to know what happened to Oscar. And then, he gets out and we see where the stakes are at and what’s going on. For him, it’s definitely a challenge to trust people. That’s why he’s reluctant to jump on board. He’s not too fond of joining the team yet, in [the early] episodes.

You don’t really get a sense that he’s done anything, but you still aren’t sure why he was at the building.

DOMINGUEZ: Everyone’s got a little backstory. It feels, a lot of times, like everyone is hiding their own little skeleton in the closet.

In doing a murder mystery like this, how much were you trying to figure out where the story was going and who really did it, and what was your reaction to learning those answers?

DOMINGUEZ: All the time. We would get one script or two scripts, biweekly. We had block scheduling, so we would shoot two episodes in the span of two weeks. They would hold off as long as they could with everyone, before giving us the next script, all the time. I would have questions about Episode 4 and 5, or about 5 and 6, and they were like, “Oh, you just have to wait. We can’t tell you much yet.” For me, it was challenging, at times, because I wanted to know what was gonna happen, or I needed to know how to keep pushing the story forward within my character, or see what choices I would make. But it also made it to where it was super fun and fresh. Toward the end of the show, even for us, as the actors, we didn’t fully know how the story was gonna end. I had a gasp moment, where I was super surprised when we read the final episode. I remember being at the table read and I was like, “What?!” Hopefully, the audience feels the same.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream at Hulu.

