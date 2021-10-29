Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building through Season 1Only Murders in the Building wrapped up its first season as one of Hulu’s most-talked about comedies to date. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez who live in a high-rise apartment complex, the Arconia, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. As a murder mystery unfolds in their building, the three neighbors team up to not only solve the murder of their neighbor, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) but create a podcast to narrate the investigation as it unfolds in real-time. Being set and filmed in New York, the audience was treated to Broadway stars such as Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane (who will both be starring in Ari Aster's next film), Jayne Houdyshell, Jackie Hoffman, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all in recurring roles throughout the season.

But let’s talk about some of the best cameos or people who were in three episodes or less. They were only on screen for a short amount of time, but their appearances were vital to the story and their characters were quite memorable. There are definitive Season One spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the finale.

Honorable Mention - Winnie the Bulldog

Image Via Hulu

This may seem silly, or just a pander to dog lovers everywhere, but honestly? If it weren’t for Winnie’s storyline, this case would have gone nowhere. Winnie is Oliver Putnam’s (Short) loyal pup. At the end of the second episode, viewers were horrified when Oliver finds Winnie poisoned and on the verge of death. Not only is it time to worry about Winnie’s fate, but this is a pointed threat towards Oliver, Charles (Martin), and Mabel (Gomez). Thankfully, Oliver’s son (Ryan Broussard) happens to be a veterinarian and is able to save the poor pup. However, it is this poisoning that hints that Tim Kono could have died from poisoning leading to a whole other list of suspects in the building.

7. Mandy Gonzalez (Silvia Mora)

Image Via Hulu

Known mostly for her work on Broadway, Mandy Gonzalez originated the role of Nina in In the Heights. She has portrayed Elphaba in Wicked and is currently starring as Angelica Schuyler in Broadway’s Hamilton. On television, she had a recurring role on Quantico. As Silvia Mora, Gonzalez portrays Mabel’s mother who is clearly quite skeptical of her daughter hanging out with two elderly men from her building in the city. But being the hospitable mother she is, she invites Charles, Oliver, and Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) back to her house for dinner with Mabel. Silvia is not a fan of the Arconia nor is she a fan of her daughter investigating Tim Kono’s murder. She is able to fill Oliver and Charles in on how the death of Mabel’s friend ten years prior changed her, which is why she is overly concerned. It’s clear she’s a good mom and she has no choice but to trust that her daughter needs to do this to move forward with her life.

6. Jacob Ming-Trent and Roy Wood, Jr. (Lucien and Vaughn)

Image Via Hulu

Roy Wood, Jr. is an established stand-up who has also been a field correspondent for The Daily Show since 2015. Jacob Ming-Trent is best known for recurring roles in Watchmen and Ray Donovan. The two of them portray Lucien and Vaughn, respectively, who pop up in Episode 5. While Oliver and Charles are trailing Mabel and Oscar, their car breaks down and the kind-hearted Lucien and Vaughn agree to give them a ride since Lucien is a big fan of Charles’ old TV Show. Lucien and Vaughn have about five minutes of screen time, but they are an absolute delight. Being podcasters themselves (because of course, they are), they are all too happy to jump into this murder mystery with Charles and Oliver and offer their hilarious insights.

5. Tina Fey (Cinda Canning)

Image Via Hulu

Technically not a cameo, since she appeared in more than three episodes, but it’s hard to go without mentioning the great Tina Fey. In a clear parody of the Serial podcast phenomenon, Fey plays Cinda Canning, whose true-crime podcast "All is Not OK in Oklahoma", has taken the world by storm. Not only is the trio obsessed with her podcast, but they also manage to get a face-to-face meeting with her to get her expert advice. Fey needs no more accolades on her expertise level of snark and she’s no stranger to parodying pop culture, and yet she still manages to let us know exactly who Cinda Canning is and that she has zero time for these bumbling amateurs. As the matriarch of her podcast empire, it’s easy to see why she’s in power, but just as fun to watch her capitalize on other people’s ideas.

4. Adina Verson (Poppy)

Image Via Hulu

And speaking of capitalizing on other people’s ideas, Cinda’s assistant, Poppy, seems to be the real brains behind her operation. Played by Adina Verson who has only been seen in a few TV shows such as The Strain and Mozart in the Jungle, Poppy is clearly more than just a terrified, overworked assistant. In the finale, it is possible that Poppy even comes up with what could be the title for season two of the show; "Only Murderers in the Building". Cinda takes immediate credit for it, but the viewers will just have to wait and see.

3. Jaboukie Young-White, Ali Stroker, Daniel Oreskes, Orson Hong (The Superfans)

Image Via Hulu

Episode 8 is told from the perspective of a dedicated fan. Outside the Arconia building sit four superfans of the podcast. The episode is narrated by Sam (Jaboukie Young-White), as he and Paulette (Ali Stroker), Marv (Daniel Oreskes), and Grant (Orson Hong) are anxiously awaiting a new episode to drop of their favorite new podcast. Young White is mostly known for The Daily Show and writing for Big Mouth, Stroker is a Tony winner for Oklahoma and has had recurring roles on Glee and Faking It, and Oreskes has been a character actor in film and television since the early 1990s. Hong’s only prior credit was in John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. Together, the fans are recruited by Oliver to not only participate in the investigation but to reenact the actual murder to assist in solving the case. The superfans are overjoyed to be a part of it and their reenactment scene is one of the most classic in the entirety of the show.

2. Sting (As Himself)

Image Via Hulu

Yes, that Sting. He is a multi-Grammy and Emmy winner and has been nominated for a Tony Award and four Academy Awards. He has been a global activist and a worldwide music sensation since the 1970s. But he has also been in a number of films including Quadrophenia, Dune (1984), and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels as well as popping up playing himself in TV shows over the years such as Ally McBeal, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and The Michael J. Fox Show.

His character in Only Murders, is a heightened version of himself who is also a resident of the Arconia where he finds himself on the top of the suspect list for the murder of Tim Kono. Sting has only a few scenes, but he genuinely leans into this version of himself and it is priceless.

1. Jane Lynch (Sazz Pataki)

Image Via Hulu

Jane Lynch has way too many credits to list, but she is probably best known for her Emmy-winning turn as Sue Sylvester on Glee, hosting Hollywood Game Night and being a loyal member of the Christopher Guest troupe in such movies as Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration. Lynch stars as Sazz Pataki who played Charles Haden-Savage’s double when he starred in the 1990s hit show, Brazzos. They are old friends, with a touch of animosity and rivalry. However, it is Sazz who has fresh eyes on the case and gives the investigators a nudge in the right direction in solving the murder of Tim Kono. What makes her the best cameo is the way she is able to completely mirror Steve Martin’s every move physically and vocally. Is it just out of habit? Is it a tribute to how well she knows Charles? Or is it Jane Lynch just slithering in and stealing the scene as she always does? The answer is yes, to all of the above.

Special shoutouts go to Michael Cyril Creighton, Vanessa Aspillaga, James Caverly, Zainab Jah, Russell G. Jones, Teddy Coluca, and Jeena Yi who also have recurring roles.

Only Murders in the Building Season One is streaming on Hulu.

