Only Murders in the Building has just aired its Season Three finale, and for the third time Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), as well as the audience, both the trio's and the show's, found out whodunit. Unfortunately, it's going to be a long time before there will be a Season Four. In the meantime, viewers may want to go back and see some of the series' greatest episodes while they wait.

Based on the top 10 scores found on IMDb, these episodes are ranked from highest to lowest and are sure to leave viewers gasping, both from shock and laughter.

10 "The Last Day of Bunny Folger"

Season 2, Episode 03

Image via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.2

It's always fun when a seemingly one-note character gets their own episode, forcing the audience, and the main characters to see an entirely new side to them. In an attempt to work out a timeline and motive for the death of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the president of the Arconia Board, the trio try to map out where she went and who she talked to on the last day of her life.

During part of the investigation, the trio are forced to reconcile with the fact that while they aren't responsible for her death, perhaps they could have been kinder to her than they were.

9 "Fan Fiction"

Season 1, Episode 08

Image via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.2

Who doesn't like a little meta humor now and then? In this episode, fans of the podcast, who dub themselves 'The Arconiacs' step up to help the trio try to solve the murder of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). That and how it relates to the criminal activities of the podcast's sponsor, Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) and his son Theo (James Caverly) who kidnap and threaten Oliver and Mabel to get them to stop doing the podcast that will expose their shady business.

But just as everyone begins to let their guards down and celebrate when the bad guys get put behind bars, some new information is brought to light, revealing the killer is still out there.

8 "Sparring Partners"

Season 2, Episode 09

IMDb Score: 8.3

All three members of the trio confront hard truths in this episode. Charles discovers a far more redemptive and loving side to his scoundrel of a father. A troubled and angry Oliver lashes out at Teddy over his son Will's (Ryan Broussard) true parentage. And Mabel figures out the true identity of "Glitter Guy" and finds an ally in an unexpected place.

It's in this penultimate episode of Season two that the audience learns that the podcast that brought the trio together in the first place may have been based around a crime that didn't even happen.

7 "Double Time"

Season 1, Episode 09

Image via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.3

This episode marked the introduction of Charles' stunt double from his time on Brazzos, Sazz (Jane Lynch) as she pops in for a visit during the aftermath of Jan's (Amy Ryan) stabbing, offering the trio some input in their investigation and Charles' some much-needed relationship advice.

With the trio on the brink of getting kicked out of their apartments, Charles decides that he wants to quit the podcast. The episode ends with Mabel and Oliver making a shocking discovery about Tim's secret lover.

6 "Opening Night"

Season 3, Episode 10

Image via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.4

The whole truth of what happened to Ben is finally uncovered on the opening night of Death Rattle Dazzle. Not only does Oliver take the stage as a surprisingly stunning understudy when the lead actor is unable to go on, but Loretta has a cathartic conversation with Dickie who is happy to learn that she is his mother.

Although it seems like all loose ends are tied up with Donna's (Linda Emond) confession, Mabel senses that something's not quite right and confronts Donna's son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor) in the dramatic climax of this Season Three finale.

5 "Thirty"

Season 3, Episode 09

Image via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.5

With Oliver out of the hospital and Loretta charged with Ben's murder, the "besties are back" as they try to beat the clock in order to exonerate her in time for her arraignment.

As they attempt to create a timeline for the thirty minutes before Ben collapsed on stage using the stolen recordings of police interviews, the answers they find as to who poisoned him and why involve shredded documents, poisoned cookies and New York brothels. The end results are Mabel in a wedding dress and coming face to face with a killer that no one saw coming.

4 "The Boy from 6B"

Season 1, Episode 07

Image via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.7

Hush. That's the name of the game in this episode as every character is trying to sneak around each other and gather as much information as they can without getting caught, and at the center of it all are the Dimas father-son criminal duo, Teddy and Theo.

Where the episode gets creative and memorable is how the cast and crew puts the viewer in the deaf Theo's perspective by keeping the episode almost completely silent and limiting the information received to what Theo can learn from reading lips.

3 "Open and Shut"

Season 1, Episode 10

IMDb Score: 8.8

The truth about who killed Tim Kono has finally been revealed, and this revelation quickly becomes a race against the clock when not only is Charles is poisoned by Jan, but she tries to gas the whole building to cover her tracks.

After a dramatic confrontation and what would have been a very moving and impassioned speech from Charles, had he not been rendered incoherent by the drugs, Mabel finally gets justice for her friend and the trio get an epic and satisfying finale. However, as Mabel points out, there are "still a couple of loose ends".

2 "Sitzprobe"

Season 3, Episode 08

Image via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

The truth about Loretta's (Meryl Streep) connection to both this season's murder victim, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) and his brother Dickie (Jeremy Shamos) and the explanation for her mysterious photo album are finally revealed.

As explained in Loretta's voice-over at the beginning of the episode, a 'Sitzprobe' is a rehearsal where the actors in a musical perform with an orchestra for the first time. But so much else happens beyond that. Not only does Charles finally pull off his patter song, but Loretta's shocking confession and Oliver's second heart attack at the end make for one heart-stopping episode.

1 "I Know Who Did It"

Season 2, Episode 10

Image Via Hulu

IMDb Score: 8.9

Revealing a killer at a dinner party is nothing new. But getting the killer to reveal themselves through a false accusation and staged stabbing isn't as common.

Not long after figuring out the true identity of fellow true crime podcaster Cinda Canning's (Tiney Fey) assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) AKA Becky Butler, the trio also figures out her true nature and that she is the villain they'd been searching for all along. After her arrest, a flash forward to a year later promises another murder just when all seems well.

