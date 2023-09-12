Hulu's hit series, Only Murders in the Building, is a modern twist on the classic who-dun-it mystery starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a trio of unlikely amateur detectives who always seem to find themselves in the middle of a murder. With three seasons under its belt, Only Murders in the Building continues to surprise fans with unpredictable plots and eccentric characters, but the show is also noted for its guest appearances.

In the show's first season, Only Murders in the Building surprised fans with a few A-listers including Tina Fey, Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane and since then, the show has continued to draw in big names. From comedian, Amy Schumer to Oscar-winning actress, Meryl Streep, these are the best guest appearances on Only Murders in the Building.

10 Amy Schumer

In the first episode of season 2, "Persons of Interest," comedian Amy Schumer moves into Sting's former apartment at The Arconia and happens to meet Oliver in the elevator. She admits that she's a big fan and boldly asks if she could purchase the rights to the podcast and adapt it into a series. Oliver informs her that he's already been working on a pitch but decides to hear Schumer out.

Schumer's guest appearance was a bit random and short-lived, but the awkward banter between her and Short did get the second season off on a comical, light note. Initially, it didn't seem as though there's a point to Schumer's appearance, but the show meticulously weaves her into the plot in a way no one saw coming.

9 Andrea Martin

After Bunny's killer is caught in season 2, Charles returns to the Brazzos set only to find out that his role is significantly smaller than he expected. Despite the heavy blow to his ego, Charles is pleasantly surprised to see his former make-up artist Joy, and builds up the courage to ask her out on a date.

Martin is a prolific stage star and actress who has appeared in countless Broadway shows including Young Frankenstein and Fiddler on the Roof, which makes her an excellent addition to the theatrical tone of the series. She's also known for her television and film roles notably My Big Fat Greek Wedding as Aunt Voula.

8 Michael Rapaport

Detective Kerps is one of the lead investigators assigned to Bunny's case but as the sleuths get closer to the suspect, they're surprised to discover that the upstanding detective might not be as squeaky clean as they thought. When Mabel, Charles and Oliver finally unravel the mystery, their suspicions are confirmed about Kerps who has been working with Bunny's killer.

Rapaport is best known for his roles in Deep Blue Sea, Tony Scott's True Romance and playing Phoebe Buffay's cop boyfriend, Gary, on the hit 90s sitcom, Friends. Most of the guest stars on OMITB have some purpose in the main plot but no one expected Rapaport to turn out to be one of the major players involved in Bunny's murder.

7 Sting

When Oliver's dog, Winnie, is poisoned by an unknown assailant, he prematurely announces on the podcast that the culprit is famous musician, Sting, who lives in the Acronia. Initially, Oliver's accusation seems extremely far-fetched but as they look further into Sting's personal life, they wind up not only placing him at the scene but also discovering that the musician had a legitimate motive for wanting the victim dead.

It's a big deal to be able to land someone like Sting, but to throw him into the lineup of potential suspects was slightly shocking - and also pretty hilarious. According to co-creator John Hoffman, he wasn't sure if Sting would be up for the minor role but to his surprise, he was over the moon about it and graciously accepted.

6 Jane Lynch

When Charles used to be on his hit television show, Brazzos, he had a stunt double, Sazz Pataki, who still visits him every year when she's in town for the annual stunt awards. In season one, Sazz arrives mid-way through the trio's investigation, and aside from putting her two cents in about whom the killer is, she also gives Charles emotional support and advice that's quite insightful.

It has been a treat to have Glee star and comedian Jane Lynch on Only Murders in the Building as the overzealous Sazz, who is one of few reoccurring characters on the show. Between Sazz acting like Charles' modern-day Jiminy Cricket to her deadpan humor, the character always manages to get a few laughs and even upstage Charles especially when it comes to romance.

5 Tina Fey

Mabel, Oliver and Charles turn to true-crime podcast host, Cinda Canning for advice on how to get a suspect to sit down with them and start their new podcast. Even though Cinda gives them some minor advice and words of encouragement, she winds up stealing not only the title of their podcast but also their murder case.

Many are used to seeing Fey in light, humorous roles but in Only Murders in the Building, she plays a ruthless character who doesn't care who she has to step on to get to the top. Aside from Cinda's sinister moments, Fey delivers plenty of dry humor and sarcasm that effortlessly blends with the other characters.

4 Shirley MacLaine

During a memorial for Bunny Folger, the residents of the Arconia are surprised to meet Bunny's mother, Leonora, who has come to retrieve several paintings that belonged to her daughter. When she learns that they've gone missing, she becomes upset and through the investigation, Charles learns that Leonora is actually the artist of the paintings and his father's former girlfriend, Rose Cooper.

In the second season episode, "Framed," Hollywood icon, Shirley MacLaine makes a surprise appearance as the mysterious Mama Bunny who turns out to be the season's best-kept secret. MaClaine's character is walking proof of never judging a book by its cover as age has not dulled her sharp wit, and she still has a wicked sense of humor that puts everyone in their place.

3 Paul Rudd

With no more murders to investigate, Oliver decides to make his big Broadway comeback with television star, Ben Glenroy headlining his newest musical, Death Rattle. While everyone prepares for opening night, tensions begin to run high between Ben and the rest of the cast. Ben's high-maintenance, diva-type attitude brings the curtain down on the promising young star before he can make his Broadway debut.

In the show's second season finale, "I Know Who Did It," Paul Rudd makes his first appearance as Ben Glenroy but as soon as he steps onto the stage, he collapses creating one of the series' most suspenseful cliffhangers. Known for his nice guy and underdog roles, Rudd portrays the complete polar opposite of himself, which is what makes him a top-tier guest star.

2 Nathan Lane

When Mabel, Charles and Oliver create their podcast in the first season, Oliver asks his friend and successful deli owner, Teddy Dimas if he would like to be a sponsor. Teddy graciously agrees but as the trio begin to dig deeper into the murder of Tim Kono, they are shocked to discover that Teddy plays an important and dire role of unmasking the killer.

Nathan Lane portrays Oliver's longtime friend and fellow The Arconia resident, Teddy Dimas who is another recurring character on the show. Due to scheduling conflicts, Lane wasn't able to return for the third season but his appearances in the first and second seasons were vital to the series in more ways than one. While many are used to Lane's explosive comedic characters, Teddy is more composed, but Lane still manages to get a few punchlines in.

1 Meryl Streep

When veteran actress Loretta Durkin auditions for Oliver's show, he's immediately in awe of her natural talent and command of the stage and casts her as the nanny. As Loretta and Oliver work closely together, a romantic spark ignites between them, but unfortunately, Oliver soon finds out that there's more to his new love interest than he initially expected.

If a show can get an all-star line of guest stars, then it must be good; but if it's able to get a legend like Meryl Streep then it has to be a top-tier series. Streep plays the delightful enigma Loretta who, at first glance, appears to be a modest actress who is simply grateful for the opportunity. But throughout the third season, some vague hints and clues keep fans guessing if Loretta has a secretive sinister side.

