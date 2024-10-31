Only Murders in the Building has officially wrapped up its fourth season, and in some ways, it leaves viewers with more questions than they had at the beginning of the season. The murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) has been solved, thanks to our central trio: Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). It is revealed that the screenwriter for the movie adaptation of Only Murders in the Building, Marshall P. Pope (Jin Ha), was Sazz's protégé. When Sazz showed Marshall (then known as Rex Bailey) the script that she had written, he stole her work, and then he ultimately murdered Sazz to keep her quiet.

Sazz's murderer may have been brought to justice, but the show's central mystery is even more tangled than ever. Each season of the show has followed a single murder, and the murder is always solved by the season's end. However, in Season 4, the celebrity trio pointed out some major holes in the podcast. The mysterious notes left for the trio and Jan (Amy Ryan) in Season 1, as well as Winnie's poisoning, were never actually explained. Additionally, this person seems to have resurfaced in Season 4, and has been targeting the trio. This mystery seems to be much more complicated than the show has revealed, and it still remains unsolved as Only Murders in the Building moves into Season 5.

What Has 'Only Murders in the Building' Revealed About This Mystery Person?

What do we know about this mystery person? We know they poisoned Winnie in Season 1, trying to get Oliver to end the podcast. We also know that they left a note for Jan that season that said, "I'm watching you," and that they texted the same thing to the trio in Season 4. They are also left-handed, and it does not seem like they were working with Marshall. The most likely conclusion about halfway through the season was that this person had once murdered Dudenoff (Griffin Dunne) and was trying to shut down the podcast so that nobody found that out. However, that turned out to be a dead end.

It was revealed that Dudenoff was terminally ill, so he ended his life on his own terms and then had the other Westies burn his body and hide his death so that they could keep living there. In some ways, this was a frustrating reveal because it put an end to the closest theory to what could actually explain the loose ends from Season 1. However, it also means that the show has something else to build up to, beyond just the seasonal murders. The best explanation right now is that there is a murderer in the building who has been trying to end the podcast in order to stay hidden.

Could There Be an Overarching Killer in 'Only Murders in the Building?'

The resurfacing of this massive mystery begs the question: Are all of these murders related? It would explain why there are so many murders happening in The Arconia, but it is also incredibly unlikely. After all, all of the murders were committed for personal reasons. Jan killed Tim (Julian Cihi) as a crime of passion. Poppy/Becky (Adina Verson) killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) to further her career. Donna (Linda Emond) poisoned Ben (Paul Rudd) to protect her son's career, and Cliff (Wesley Taylor) killed him to protect his mother. Most recently, Marshall killed Sazz to protect his own career. It is possible that a mastermind has been working with these murderers, but it would not make any sense. Such a reveal would feel disappointing and too neatly tied together.

So, who could this mysterious person be? It is probably someone that we have known since Season 1. It is also likely someone who lives in the building, unless it turns out to be someone like Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), or a beloved character like Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). Hopefully, it is not Uma (Jackie Hoffman) or Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) who have been around since the beginning and have since become fan favorites. As of this point, there are so many unanswered questions. Did this person put the cameras in the trio's apartments? How much of the things that happened this season were because of this person, and how much was because of Marshall?

