The Big Picture The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27 with a star-studded cast.

Show creator John Hoffman names Catherine O'Hara as his most-wanted guest star, would would join other SCTV alumni on the series.

The trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return to solve another murder mystery in the upcoming season.

Only Murders in the Building is returning for a fourth season this month with a bevy of special guest stars, but one famous name has so far eluded the series. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator John Hoffman named his most-wanted guest star for the series: Catherine O'Hara.

When asked about dream guest stars, Hoffman replied "There are so many. But I’ll be honest: We’ve inquired, because I love her so much, about Catherine O’Hara. We’ve got to find the right thing. If we can land an idea, that’s someone who is certainly in my sights and always has been." O'Hara would be the fourth member of the pioneering sketch comedy series SCTV to appear on the series; in addition to Martin Short, one of Only Murders in the Building's three leads, the show featured Andrea Martin in a recurring role, and will star Eugene Levy (playing himself) in its upcoming fourth season. She also starred with Levy on the cult hit sitcom Schitt's Creek, which earned O'Hara her first acting Emmy in 2020.

Who Has Guest-Starred on 'Only Murders on the Building'?

The first season of Only Murders in the Building, which introduced us to the mystery-solving podcasting trio of Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), featured a star-studded guest cast. That included Tina Fey, playing a famous true-crime podcaster; Nathan Lane, as a neighbor with a shady past; and Sting, playing himself. Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Shirley MacLaine dropped in for the second season, while the third season brought on Paul Rudd as the obnoxious murder victim du jour, and Meryl Streep as a suspect; she'll also return for the fourth season. The upcoming season will also boast a murderer's row of guest stars as the gang takes a detour to Hollywood, where their podcast is being turned into a movie; the trio will be played by Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis. Other guest stars include Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Najiani, and Richard Kind.

Whether she'll make her way to the Arconia apartment building or not, O'Hara has a full dance card for the next few years. Later this year, she'll lend her voice to The Wild Robot and will reprise her role as oddball sculptor Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She will also appear in an unspecified role on the upcoming second season of The Last of Us.

Only Murders in the Building's fourth season will premiere August 27, 2024 on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.