The Big Picture Only Murders in the Building returns for its highly anticipated third season, featuring megastars Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

To promote the release, Hulu is sponsoring limited-time escape room experiences in LA and Vegas, allowing fans to participate in their own episode of the show.

Season 3 focuses on unraveling the mystery surrounding the death of Ben Glenroy, a beloved star of a Broadway show, with flashbacks shedding light on his past. Watch the trailer for the new season now.

Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building returns for a third season next week, and they've come up with a really unique and fun way to promote it. The series, based around a trio of amateur sleuths who binge true crime podcasts, and starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez has been a critical and commercial smash for Hulu since its release, and anticipation for the third season is growing more fervently by the day, particularly with the addition of megastars Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd to the cast.

To mark the release, Hulu is sponsoring limited-time escape room experiences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, in association with The Escape Game. Fans can take part in their own episode of Only Murders escape game on August 11-14 and 18, 2023, at The Escape Game Los Angeles in the Century City Mall and August 18-20, 2023, at The Escape Game Las Vegas in The Forum Shops.

The game commences as guests locate themselves right outside Oliver (Martin Short)'s apartment on the 10th floor of the renowned Arconia building. Their mission is to retrieve a crucial prop from his upcoming Broadway production, which has inexplicably vanished just before the show's grand premiere. In order to solve the mystery of the missing prop, participants must explore Oliver's apartment and navigate through the concealed passageways hidden within the walls of the Arconia. There will also be an online version of the experience for those unable to make it to LA or Vegas. For more information about both live and virtual OMITB experiences, visit onlymurdersescapegame.com.

What's the Third Season of OMITB About?

In Season 3, the events unfold one year after Season 2, which left us on the edge with its thrilling finale. Oliver has returned to direct a Broadway show, but tragedy strikes when the beloved star, Ben Glenroy, portrayed by Rudd, meets his demise on stage, witnessed by our favorite trio of podcasters-turned-real-life mystery solvers. The upcoming season will revolve around unraveling the mystery of Ben's death, delving into his past through the skillful use of flashbacks, much like the previous seasons. Get ready for a gripping journey into the ill-fated actor's story as the secrets surrounding his murder are brought to light.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building begins streaming on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ worldwide, from August 8th. Check out the trailer for the upcoming season down below.