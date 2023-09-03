Only Murders in the Building is on its third season, and the show has never been better. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star as a trio of amateur sleuths who start a true-crime podcast to investigate a murder in their prestigious building. Future seasons see them investigating new murders.

The show is full of hilarious and often absurd characters played by some of today's most recognizable and acclaimed comedians. These figures are engaging, complicated, and endlessly entertaining, providing several underrated actors with roles worthy of their talents and proving that Only Murders is among the best comedies on television.

10 Loretta Durkin

Image via Hulu

The mighty Meryl Streep plays struggling actress Loretta Durkin in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. A talented but underrated performer, Loretta gets her big break courtesy of Oliver's play-turned-musical, developing a romance with him throughout the creative process. Like every other character, Loretta is a suspect in Ben's murder, especially after it's revealed she has somewhat of an obsession with him.

RELATED: 10 Of the All-Time Best Meryl Streep Performances

At this point in her career, Streep is a guarantee of quality, and she does not disappoint in Only Murders. It wouldn't be a stretch to say Loretta is her best role in quite some time. The character is fun, albeit not as out there as others in the show. Still, Loretta is quirky, vibrant, and instantly likable, a scene-stealer in a show full of scene-stealers.

9 Uma Heller

Image via Hulu

Jackie Hoffman is among the most acclaimed and recognizable character actors on television. She plays Uma Heller in Only Murders, a rude and straightforward inhabitant of the Arconia who enjoys calling out Charles, Oliver, and Mabel on their propensity to attract murder.

Uma is a hilarious and unforgettable character, thanks to Hoffman's trademark dry and biting delivery. The actress takes what could easily be a simple role and turns it into a scenery-chewing figure, proving that there are indeed no small roles, only small actors.

8 Cinda Canning

Image via Hulu

Nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey plays Cinda Canning in Only Murders in the Building. A recurring character throughout all three seasons, Cinda hosts a major true-crime podcast. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel first bond due to their shared love for Cinda, who turns out to be a vapid and selfish woman who only cares about prestige.

RELATED: 10 Best Television Musical Episodes, Ranked

Fey is a comedic genius, and her performance as Cinda is another feather on her cap. Although she might seem like a straightforward villain at first, Cinda is more nuanced than that, allowing Fey to explore the thornier sides of the character's personality without descending into complete darkness. Fey injects every line with delicious venom, turning Cinda into one of Only Murders' secret weapons.

7 Ben Glenroy

Image via Hulu

The beloved Paul Rudd joins Only Murders in Season 3, playing Ben Glenroy, a major movie star making his Broadway debut in Oliver's play. He's also the season's victim, dying on opening night and launching the trio's new investigation.

Paul Rudd should play more villains, and Only Murders proves it. Ben is selfish, rude, arrogant, and tactless; in short, he's a major jerk, and everyone has valid reasons to kill him. Rudd is very clearly enjoying every minute of playing such a despicable character, delivering a suitably over-the-top performance showcasing his versatility as an actor while remaining entertaining as heck.

6 Sam, Marv, Paulette, and Grant

Image Via Hulu

Contrary to popular belief, and much to their surprise, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have a fan club. Yes, it only includes four people — Sam, Marv, Paulette, and Grant — but they are loyal and enthusiastic about the Only Murders podcast. They even prove useful to the main trio in Season 2, although they are more effective as a cheerleading squad than a tram of sleuths.

The small group is charming and quite funny, thanks to the show's witty dialog and the actors' performances. It's unknown if they will return for Season 3, but hopefully, they will. The show is better by having them around, especially because the main trio could use the encouragement.

5 Sazz Pataki

Image via Hulu

Five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch guest stars on Only Murders in the Building as Sazz Pataki, Charles-Haden Savage's longtime stunt double. Irreverent but well-meaning, Sazz offers her unique brand of tough love to the meek and usually clueless Charles. Her vibrant personality can be overwhelming, but she always means well.

Sazz only appears in a couple of episodes each season, but they're enough to prove she's an incredible and hilarious character. Lynch is a stellar comedian, capable of turning the dullest dialogues into works of true comedic brilliance. Luckily for her, Only Murders has an incredible writing team, helping her create one of her most memorable characters.

4 Howard Morris

Image via Hulu

Michael Cyril Creighton stars as Howard Morris in Only Murders. The cat-loving and anxious Howard plays a recurring role throughout seasons one and two, becoming a regular in Season 3 and acting as Oliver's assistant during his troubled return to Broadway.

Howard is among the best and most entertaining supporting characters in Only Murders. Thanks to Creighton's energetic approach, Howard is anxious but compelling, almost always stealing every scene he's in. His banter with the main trio is also a thing of brilliant comedic beauty, with Creighton acting as the perfect foil to Martin Short's larger-than-life Oliver.

3 Mabel Mora

Image via Hulu

Selena Gomez's acting talents have long been underappreciated. However, Only Murders in the Building gives her the best role of her long career thus far, cementing her as one of her generation's most versatile performers. Mabel is the youngest member of the main trio, a dry and cynical woman who proves a surprisingly effective detective.

RELATED: 10 Best Selena Gomez Movies & TV Shows, According to IMDb

Mabel is the hardest role in the show. Gomez must keep up with two comedy legends and keep Mabel entertaining while acting as the straight woman to Short and Martin's antics. The actress does spectacularly, finding new ways to make Mabel funny while staying true to the character. It's a difficult balancing act, making Gomez's performance more impressive.

2 Charles-Haden Savage

Image via Hulu

The iconic Steve Martin stars in Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage. Charles is arguably the show's most relatable character, a quiet, shy, and awkward semi-retired actor who bonds with Mabel and Oliver due to their shared love for true crime.

Charles is another hilarious character to add to Martin's impressive collection. Although more restrained than other of his more overt creations, Charles is no less funny, allowing Martin to flex his dramatic muscles while remaining his usual comedic self. Season 3 provides Martin with numerous opportunities to showcase his gifts for physical comedy, making Charles all the more delightful.

1 Oliver Putnam

Image via Hulu

The larger-than-life Oliver Putnam is among Martin Short's finest creations and the best character in Only Murders in the Building. A born showman to whom all life is a stage, Oliver is the glue keeping the main trio together. His sheer enthusiasm and passion for everything he does is contagious, preventing what could easily be an annoying character from becoming tiresome.

Only Murders in the Building could easily be The Oliver Show. Oliver is flamboyant, insolent, and hysterical, and Short is a tornado of energy in the role. The character is an "11 o'clock" number brought to life, the kind of showstopping, instantly iconic comedic character that few modern shows have. Only Murders in the Building is lucky to have him around.

KEEP READING: 10 Modern Sitcom Characters Destined to Become Icons