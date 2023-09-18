The Big Picture Solve the murder of Ben Glenroy in an immersive crime-solving installation themed around Only Murders in the Building's third season.

Fans of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building will have the chance to solve Ben Glenroy's murder themselves. An immersive crime-solving installation themed around the mystery-comedy's third season will be open to the public this month in New York City. Variety reports that Only Murders in the Building: Backstage at the Goosebury will be open to the public September 23 and 24. Staged in New York City's historic United Palace Theater, the exhibition will feature real costumes and props from the show, and replicas of the sets from Oliver Putnam's latest Broadway extravaganza – all of which visitors will take into consideration when conducting their own investigation.

The experience will replicate the fictional Goosebury Theater, which features heavily in the series' third season; purportedly haunted, the Goosebury has a long and troubled history, which now includes the death of Ben Glenroy. Can you solve his murder before Charles, Oliver, and Mabel? Tickets are free, but limited, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

After solving two murders at the Arconia apartment building in the two previous seasons, neighbors-turned-true-crime-podcasters Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are on the case again when the leading man of Oliver's latest production, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) turns up dead on opening night. There is no shortage of suspects who might have wanted the odious, arrogant Glenroy out of the picture, including Ben's obsessive stalker – Gregg Rivera (Adrian Martinez), Charles' makeup-artist fiancée – Joy Payne (Andrea Martin), Ben's brother/manager – Dickie (Jeremy Shamos), and the show's leading lady and Oliver's would-be paramour – Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep). The investigation continues this week, with the eighth episode of the season set to debut on Hulu tomorrow.

Solve 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3's Mystery in an Iconic Piece of New York History

Opened 93 years ago in 1930, the United Palace Theater occupies a city block in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Originally designed as a lavish movie palace, it currently operates as a concert venue, and also shows classic movies. It has frequently been used as a filming venue; scenes from John Wick: Chapter 3, Netflix's Luke Cage, and the FX drama Pose were all shot there. It now also serves as the interior for Only Murders in the Building's Goosebury Theater, making this immersive experience all the more special for fans of the show.

Only Murders in the Building: Backstage at the Goosebury will be open September 23 and 24; free tickets can be reserved at Fever. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the ad for the installation below.