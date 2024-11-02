Only Murders in the Building just ended its fourth season with what is arguably its most underwhelming killer reveal. However, the weakest part of a show like Only Murders will always be better than pretty much anything else on television. Indeed, the beloved series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, is among the most clever, witty, and consistently acclaimed comedies on current television, noted for its remarkable mix of quirky, morbid, and flat-out hilarious humor.

With each season focusing on a different killing and the pursuit of the culprit, Only Murders has seen its fair share of carnage. The killers range from a professional bassoonist with attachment issues to a spoiled mama's boy who cannot deal with rejection. Every murderer is interesting, but some are undeniably more entertaining. Whether because of stronger writing, a more engaging player, or a combination of both factors, some killers in Only Murders in the Building are better at it than others, resulting in a more satisfying reveal at the end of the season. The following list will rank every killer in Only Murders on the Building based on how effective they were at it, how shocking their reveal was, and how much carnage they left behind.

4 Marshall P. Pope/Rex Bailey (Jin Ha)

Season 4

Image via Hulu

Only Murders in the Building season 4 ended with the reveal that screenwriter Marshall P. Pope (Jin Ha) is responsible for the death of the beloved Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). The son of a hunter who just wanted to be a writer, Pope, née Rex Bailey, was Sazz's protegé whose stuntman career ended after an unfortunate incident on the set of a Ron Howard movie. He then stole Sazz's screenplay, based on Charles' successful podcast, and sold it as his own, killing Sazz to protect his secret. Marshall also killed Glen Stubbins (Paul Rudd), Ben Glenroy's (Rudd) Irish stunt double.

Pope is arguably the weakest killer in the show thus far. The character is not compelling enough to make the twist satisfying; indeed, for most of the season, Pope is more annoying than anything, coming across as needy and outright unnecessary. The stuntman-turned-screenwriter twist is also plain absurd, even by Only Murders' standards. Sazz is such a crucial part of the show, there since Season 1, so to have her die at the hands of such an unimpressive character is frustrating. Pope is also not a dangerous or even threatening foe for the trio and dies after a brief standoff. For a trained stuntman with two cold-blooded kills under his belt, Pope is less threatening than a mother-son Broadway-producing duo and a middle-aged bassoon player, which pretty much says everything about his character.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 Poppy White/Becky Butler (Adina Vernon)

Season 2

Image via Hulu

All really is not OK in Oklahoma. Season 2 of Only Murders follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel trying to solve the mystery of Bonnie Folger's (Jayne Houdyshell) murder after being framed for it. Following a season-long investigation that takes them all the way to Coney Island, the trio figures out the culprit is Poppy White (Adina Vernon), Cinda Canning's (Tina Fey) assistant, who is actually Becky Butler, the subject of Canning's podcast "All Is Not OK in Oklahoma." Poppy committed the murder, hoping to create a podcast and become famous by framing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel for the crime aided by the crooked detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport).

Poppy is actually an interesting character, introduced in Season 1 as Cinda's long-suffering assistant. The reveal of her backstory as a meek Oklahoman who staged her disappearance to escape a troubled life is also quite surprising and should've been more prominent in the season. Instead, her backstory and motives are crammed into the final episode, preventing them from being as impactful as they could've been. Season 2 of Only Murders is also the weakest, juggling too many stories that ultimately have an underwhelming payoff, like the Rose Cooper subplot and the whole "Bloody Mabel" thing. Thus, Bunny's death isn't even the season's centerpiece, making Poppy's ultimate culpability less memorable. Still, Vernon does a wonderful job with the material, elevating Poppy's story and turning her into a flawed but very interesting antagonist that should've received more attention during her season.

2 Clifford "Cliff" DeMeo (Wesley Taylor)

Season 3

Image via Hulu

Unlike Season 2, Season 3 of Only Murders revolves entirely around one mystery: the death of conceited Hollywood star Ben Glenroy. Played by a spectacular Paul Rudd, Ben is the vain and troubled star of Oliver's stage play turned musical, Death Rattle, who is poisoned on opening night. Surviving, he apologizes to his cast and crew before declaring that one of them tried to kill him and that he'll get to the bottom of it. Ben then realizes the show's producer, Donna (Linda Emond), is behind the poisoning and confronts her son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor), who pushes him down the elevator shaft of the Arconia in an act of desperation.

The DeMeos are among the best characters in Only Murders. Absurdly over-the-top, often cringe, and occasionally discomforting, this mother-son duo steals many of the scenes they're in, thanks to their weird, Oedypus-like dynamic. Their loyalty to each other is also quite endearing, even if it drives them to murder and take the blame for each other's downfall. Donna is also terminally ill with lung cancer, adding a tragic layer to their story. The mystery of Ben's murder is also much better handled compared to Bunny's, and the reveal of the DeMeos' culpability is far more satisfying and logical than Pope's. Overall, Season 3 is one of the show's strongest seasons, thanks to the Broadway angle and the flashy guest stars; three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep is there, for crying out loud! However, it doesn't forget about its central murder mystery, delivering a great killer and his even greater quasi-acomplice.

1 Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan)

Season 1

Image via Hulu

They say nothing beats the original, and in the case of Only Murders in the Building's killers, they are right. The first season revolves around the murder of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), a solitary resident of the Arconia and a former friend of Mabel's. The trio first believes Tim was killed by Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) to protect his son, Theo (James Caverly), and his grave-robbery business. However, it turns out that the culprit is actually Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan), Charles' new girlfriend and a professional bassoon player.

The mystery of Tim Kono's death is beautifully handled, and while Jan is a suspicious presence throughout the season, her reveal as the killer is still very effective. It must be said that this success is largely due to Jan being played by a literal Oscar nominee who is very obviously having the time of her life playing a psychopath. Indeed, out of all the killers in Only Murders, Jan is the only one who actually enjoys killing. She confesses to murdering Tim in cold blood, laughing as she does it, and even tries to kill Charles, too. Most disturbingly, Jan then tries to kill everyone in the Arconia by gassing the building. Jan is a true psychopath capable of great cruelty at the slightest provocation, but she's also a hilarious character who shares great chemistry with the trio, especially Charles. Something tells us Jan won't be far away from the show, especially after returning in Season 4 to kill Marshall Pope for the murder of Sazz.

NEXT: The 10 Best Hulu Original Comedies, Ranked