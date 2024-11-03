For four seasons now, Only Murders in the Building has provided different cases in the Arconia. The series shows three unlikely friends thrown together by the death of a stranger in their building, but after that, more bodies fall. Though no two murders are alike, the concept raises one important question: why does anyone still live in the Arconia? With the murders and other criminal activity that Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have uncovered, the building has more than earned a notorious reputation. Yet, no one has tried to move out. Sure, New York real estate may be hard to come by, but, at this point, people should be more concerned about their safety. Initially, the Arconia was a device that connected three people from drastically different lives, but now it is essentially a murder building where residents, employees, and even guests are not safe. By now, Only Murders in the Building has grown out of it.

The Arconia Is a Dangerous Place, Everyone Knows This by Now

It should be easy to recognize the threat just being near the Arconia could be. Sure, one murder in the building may be an unfortunate coincidence, especially if the victim is someone his neighbors hardly know, like Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), but with Season 4's tragic reveal of Lester (Teddy Coluca), there are now five recent murders. Plus, Zoe's (Olivia Reis) death years before, Dudenoff's (Griffin Dunne) suicide, and Jan (Amy Ryan) killing Marshall (Jin Ha) to save the trio only add to the Arconia's body count. The death toll should be of more concern to the residents and the authorities.

Season 4's finale even makes it into a joke, as Charles comments that another body usually drops when they solve the case. This comment causes Oliver to get nervous, claiming he was alluding to Loretta's (Meryl Streep) death. But even with this expectation, no one takes precautions against another murder. Strictly speaking, it's not the building's fault, though the passages now being public knowledge and briefly hosting the convicted murderer Jan Bellows didn't make it more secure. However, the proximity to this many murders is a major issue, not to mention the black market jewelry business and the Westies' conspiracy that the trio uncovered. Basically, the Arconia is home to more than its share of illegal activity, but no one seems to care.

It's Time for 'Only Murders in the Building' To Leave the Arconia

Despite the name of the podcast and the series, it is time to move beyond the building. Only Murders in the Building began as a comedy that, while occasionally ridiculous, was grounded. But with the ever-growing list of unconnected murders around these characters, it has become increasingly improbable. While some things can rely on suspended disbelief, the apparent lack of fear of people in the Arconia is hard to ignore. As audiences waited to see who would be the next victim, the actual residents were unconcerned, which seemed strange.

Leaving the Arconia would not need to betray the show's concept because so much has changed for the characters. While Charles, in particular, was reluctant to expand their scope in Season 1 (which is how they got the name of their podcast), they have all since embraced the project and become a close-knit group of friends. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel had little in common when the Tim Kono investigation threw them together; now they no longer need the commonality of the building to tie them together. The Arconia is no longer a necessary plot device for the characters, and leaving the building would add some variety to the series as it moves on to the next investigation.

'Only Muders in the Build' Season 5 May Be Poised for a Change

Though Season 4 sets up a new murder with Lester's body turning up in the fountain the morning after Oliver and Loretta's wedding, Season 5 could take a step away from the show's roots. The finale set up another storyline with Sofia Caccimelio (Téa Leoni) asking the trio to investigate her husband's disappearance. Although Sofia says his disappearance "has everything to do with the building," there is no evidence of a new crime in the Arconia itself, so it seems likely that this case would require a wider investigation. Only Murders in the Building is not abandoning the Arconia, but maybe the characters are venturing outside. The Arconia itself has become the most unrealistic element of the series, proving that it's time for the trio to solve a murder somewhere else.

