Hulu's mystery comedy hit Only Murders in the Building is among the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the show follows a trio of crime enthusiasts and unlikely sleuths investigating a death in their luxurious apartment complex.

Only Murders in the Building thrives on the chemistry between its three well-matched leads, but it also shines thanks to an ensemble of memorable and hilarious supporting characters. The show has one of the best casts on television, with most main characters ranking among the best and funniest figures in modern comedy.

10 Uma Heller

Jackie Hoffman is a scene-stealer. The actress usually appears in supporting roles, bringing her shape and wicked wit to every role and stealing most of her scenes. The actress plays Uma Heller in Only Murders in the Building, an elderly and cantankerous inhabitant of the Arconia and close friend of Bunny.

Uma is a supporting character with little to no influence in the story. However, Hoffman is such a spitfire that she makes Uma a hilarious if slightly unpleasant, presence in the show. Never one to mince her words, Uma often says mean things to the main trio, adding to the constant and undeniably entertaining pressure they always feel.

9 Howard Morris

Howard Morris is the Arconia's resident cat-loving, gossipy inhabitant who is an unlikely ally to the main trio. Played by Michael Cyrill Creighton, Howard is the rare supporting character that becomes more important over time, to the point where he is a regular in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Creighton plays Howard like an eccentric male version of the cat lady trope, and it pays off. Howard is among the show's funniest characters, a high-pitched collection of neuroses that elevates every scene he's in. Despite his social awkwardness, Howard is well-liked by the Arconia's other inhabitants, proving his value to the show.

8 Jan Bellows

Oscar nominee Amy Ryan plays Jan Bellows in Only Murders in the Building. A bassoon player who develops a romantic relationship with Charles in Season 1, Jan is soon revealed to be Tim Kono's murderer, going to jail for her crime after unsuccessfully trying to explode the Arconia.

Jan's charming, manipulative, and masterful in the delicate art of deceit. A candy-covered apple dipped in poison, Jan is dangerous and cunning, nearly outwitting the main trio and almost getting away with murder. Jan barely appears in Season 2 and won't return for Season 3, leaving a huge void in the show.

7 Bunny Folger

The ever-reliable yet underrated Jayne Houdyshell plays Bunny Folger in Only Murders in the Building. Bunny is the Arconia's first board president, a coarse and iron-willed woman who cares deeply about the building and its inhabitants. Bunny's murder becomes Season 2's main hook, with the trio getting framed and fighting to prove their innocence.

Bunny could easily be an annoying character. However, Houdyshell peels back Bunny's layers, revealing the vulnerability underneath the rudeness. The Tony-winning actress shines in the role, and Only Murders in the Building won't be the same without her presence.

6 Teddy Dimas

Theater, TV, and movie icon Nathan Lane plays Teddy Dimas in Only Murders in the Building. An old friend of Oliver's with a dip empire and ties with organized crime, Teddy is one of the podcast's early investors, who only agrees to support the trio to divert their investigation away from himself and his son, Theo.

Although one of the show's main antagonists, Teddy is a great character and a perfect foil for Oliver. Lane goes all in on the character's wickedness, delivering one of his most menacing performances and knocking it out of the park. Unfortunately, Lane won't return for Only Murders Season 3, but he's such a crucial part of the show that it wouldn't be surprising if he returns in the future.

5 Detective Williams

Every great mystery show needs a smart and dedicated detective, and Only Murders in the Building is no exception. The show's resident detective is Donna Williams, played by the hysterical Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Donna is tough and short-tempered, having little to no patience for the main trio's antics, especially as they become the primary suspects in Season 2.

Only Murders is among the best shows on Hulu, thanks to its near-perfect mix of quirky humor and acidic comedy; Detective Williams brings the latter. Randolph is perfect in the role, playing Williams as a tired but committed detective determined to learn the truth — and knock some sense into many people's heads.

4 Theo Dimas

James Caverly plays Theo Dimas, Teddy's son responsible for Zoe's death in Season 1. He returns in Season 2 as Mabel's unlikely ally, helping her learn the truth about Bunny's murder. Theo shares a complicated relationship with his father, resenting him for his troubled upbringing.

Seldom does a deaf character get such a prominent role in a mystery project, which only makes Theo more compelling. Caverly does a brilliant job portraying Theo's different layers — anger, frustration, sympathy, and desperation. Theo is a complex character, earning the audience's distrust as easily as he secures their sympathy; the Arcnonia greatly benefits from his presence.

3 Charles-Haden Savage

The iconic Steve Martin stars as Charles-Haden Savage in Only Murders in the Building. A former actor best known for playing the title role in the '90s crime drama Brazzos, Charles is a gentle, shy man who enjoys solitude and has trouble letting other people in.

Charles is unlike any role Martin has played. Closed off, demure, and socially awkward, Charles is the least showy of the show's three main characters. However, Martin expertly handles Charles' soft persona beautifully, his comedic genius showing off during Charles' clumsier and most self-aware moments. Charles is Only Murders' straight man to Oliver's flamboyance and Mabel's cynicism, balancing the trio and elevating the show.

2 Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez has always been an underrated actress, but Only Murders in the Building shows just how talented she is. The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress plays Mabel Mora, a young artist with a personal connection to the Season 1 crime; in Season 2, she is at the center of the second crime, framed by Poppy for Bunny's murder.

Mabel is the show's secret weapon. Cynical and down-to-Earth, Mabel is the perfect match for Oliver and Charles. Gomez brings an acidic and refreshingly sarcastic approach to the otherwise charming and quirky show, making Mabel the lovable and much-needed anchor preventing Only Murders from succumbing to its own devices.

1 Oliver Putnam

One of the most underrated comedians in the business, Martin Short has been stealing scenes throughout his career. However, Only Murders in the Building puts him right in the middle of the action, and Short runs away with the whole thing. The acclaimed comedian plays Oliver Putnam, a larger-than-life, struggling theater director who conceives and directs the podcast.

Oliver is Only Murders in the Building's beating heart. Charming, hilarious, and utterly unforgettable, Oliver is the show's breakout character, a flamboyant artist with an ego the size of Times Square and a heart of gold. Short is a genius in the role, playing Oliver with enough panache to make him memorable, endearing, and slightly exasperating but never annoying.

