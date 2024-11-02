Sometimes, the most exciting aspect of a television show is what's happening behind the scenes. Rumors about off-screen romances between leading characters are nothing new, but there is one potential love connection that has got people buzzing. For months now, there has been gossip that Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been dating in real life. Although it's fun to speculate along with the press, whether the rumors are true or not isn't even all that important. Instead, the best part is that the two actors have been able to create an extremely captivating dynamic over the past two seasons. This bond infuses all of their scenes with a genuine sweetness, which makes the series even more heartwarming.

What Are the Rumors Surrounding Meryl Streep and Martin Short?

The rumors about the real-life partnership between the two actors sparked soon after it was announced that Streep had separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, more than six years prior. Short is also single (his longtime wife died in 2010 from cancer), and tabloids quickly noticed the pair out and about together at events around Hollywood, on red carpets, and at dinner. They even held hands at the Season 4 premiere in August. So far, the two have denied the rumors (with Short telling Bill Maher in January that they're "just very close friends"), but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from continuing. Co-star Steve Martin didn't help matters when he posted a picture on Instagram in October of the three of them with his own face covered with an emoji, implying that he's now the third wheel.

This 'Only Murders in the Building' Love Story Is So Fun To Watch

Close

Streep joined the Only Murders in the Building cast in Season 3 as Loretta, the lead in the play that Oliver (Short) was producing. She quickly steals his heart, and the two become an item. In Season 4, the pair face several obstacles (including the fact that Loretta is shooting a television show on the West Coast), and Oliver's fear that he'll lose Loretta almost ends their relationship. Luckily, Loretta is more than willing to fight for their future, and has no problems embracing all of Oliver's many quirks. The two happily tie the knot in the courtyard of the Arconia in the season finale.

This storyline is especially heartwarming because it just so happens to be two septuagenarians falling in love. The series doesn't make a big deal about their ages, but their partnership serves as a subtle reminder that love is possible at any age. Even Streep felt appreciative of the plotline. In a Decider interview with co-creator John Hoffman, he states that Streep thanked him after filming Episode 5 of Season 3 (in which Loretta and Oliver start to fall in love on a Manhattan ferry). He recalls her saying, "I just got to play a scene I really thought the likes of which I wouldn't have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it's just the greatest thing ever." Even if Streep wasn't alluding to actually falling in love with Short himself, it's a beautiful sentiment that it felt like a gift for her to continue to film romantic scenes as an older actor.

It is obvious that Short and Streep have a great affection for each other, whether it's platonic or not. Short did note in an interview with Extra in August that "a friendship always grows if you work with someone and love that person," which is evident in how realistic their connection feels to the viewer. But even if their relationship isn't for sure romantic in real life, it is fun to watch their Only Murders in the Building scenes, wondering whether the two are actually needing to do much acting at all as lovebirds. Of course, Streep is the queen of acting, but it's possible she did bring in her own warm feelings towards Short when she had to fight off the meddling Doreen (Melissa McCarthy) in Episode 7 or whispered affectionately to Oliver as they danced after their nuptials.

There's always the chance that Streep and Short aren't ready to make their status official yet, or that they're just enjoying the public speculation right now and are not an item at all. Either way, the relationship between Oliver and Loretta onscreen in Only Murders in the Building offers plenty of swoon-worthy moments. The novelty of showing a romance between characters in their 70s is reason enough to praise the series, but on the off chance that the show has actually led to a real-life love connection, that would just be even more cause to celebrate.

Seasons 1-4 of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu