There have been a lot of scary things that have happened on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building since Season 1. Obviously, there have been plenty of murders each season, and danger lurking around every corner. Season 4 took an even darker turn when Sazz (Jane Lynch) was murdered, and the only remnants found of her body were her metal Bulgarian joints. But even with these killings, nothing has been more terrifying than what the trio found when they fled to Long Island in this week's episode. Charles (Steve Martin) has a sister named Doreen (Melissa McCarthy), whose house is filled to the brim with dolls. It is a lot for the Only Murders in the Building crew to take in and even more terrifying for viewers. Even Loretta (Meryl Streep) gets a doll that looks just like her (and we're pretty sure we'll be seeing that doll in our bad dreams forever).

The 'Only Murders in the Building' Gang Take Refuge Outside the City

It becomes clear in Episode 6 that it's not just Charles that is being targeted by Sazz's killer; Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) are also no longer safe. So, the trio hightail it out of Manhattan to hide out at Doreen's house. They might be safe from the murderer there, but they're just as at risk of falling victim to Doreen's emotional outbursts and disgusting Sweaty Betty cocktails. And then there are the dolls of all shapes and sizes that take up pretty much every inch of Doreen's home (some are even life-size!). While the trio might be temporarily free from the murderer's gaze, it still feels like they're being watched by the eerie dolls that Doreen has placed everywhere.

Creepy Dolls Have Taken Over 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building production designer Patrick Howe had his work cut off for him when he read the script for Episode 7. He told Indiewire that there "was an infinite number [of dolls]. It was hundreds and hundreds of them. The easiest way was to have that many instead of moving them around or multiplying them in visual effects." Therefore, the dolls the viewer sees, from small porcelain dolls to larger mannequins, were all really set dressing. This only adds to the general creepiness of the setting, where everywhere you look, it appears there are eyes looking back. Dolls have scared us for decades; everything from Child's Play and The Conjuring to Poltergeist and M3GAN have all ensured that we'll never look at dolls in the same innocent way again. Only Murders in the Building plays right into our fears that there's something sinister (or at least pretty odd) about all of Doreen's dolls.

One of the weirdest dolls just so happens to look exactly like Loretta, complete with the signature braid pigtails. And that Streep doll is actually a real doll that production had made for the episode by a team that allows customers to request customized dolls. Howe explained, "You gave them a lookbook of the vibe you wanted for the dolls, and then they would make clothes and create them. We were doing a likeness of one doll for Melissa and one doll for Meryl Streep that looked like Loretta...This company built them all to order." The effect is a chilling recreation of Streep's features with bohemian clothes that perfectly match Loretta's style.

But not everyone was jazzed about working with these inanimate co-stars. Howe joked, "There's a lot of PTSD around those dolls for a lot of cast and crew. One of our ADs of the episode kept telling everyone they were going to get a doll as a wrap gift, and that frightened everybody." That makes total sense since the dolls are pretty disturbing-looking. As far as the storyline for the series goes, there might be a killer out there targeting Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, but at least they'll get to escape Doreen's weird dolls at some point and head back to the city. Unfortunately, the sight of Streep's doll might just serve as nightmare fuel for us for a long time to come.

