Charles-Haden Savage’s (Steve Martin) fictional ‘80s hit "Angel in Flip Flops", featured in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has found a real-life video and single release. The two-minute-long song talks about a man finding a woman that ‘songs promised’ him and features an interesting animated music video, courtesy of Hulu.

In the show, the beachy song can be heard during the opening of the latest episode, as Charles performs the track in his kitchen that he recorded in the ’80s for his hit TV crime show Brazzos. Co-creator and star of the show Steve Martin said, “I am as proud of ‘Angel in Flip Flops’ as I am of any work I’ve done that is not that good.” The new song is written by Martin, along with Kirker Butler, and is produced by Paul Schaffer.

John Hoffman, co-creator and showrunner of the series, said in an official statement, "When the notion came up in our writers' room of Charles-Haden Savage, at the height of his success with his original "Brazzos" series, maybe having recorded an album that did really well in Germany before the Berlin Wall fell, we knew we had to talk further about it -- immediately! And so we did.” When shared with Martin he instantly took to the idea, Hoffman revealed:

Well, I think it was a day (if even?) before Steve had a title and a tune making its way through his genius mind and we were more than off and running. Steve dove in with Kirker Butler to craft a late 20th century classic and then, incredibly, along came Paul Shaffer to arrange that classic that is now our "Angel In Flip-Flops." We're all hoping for a revival of interest in the tune, of course -- in Germany, and all parts of the world without walls!"

The Hulu series starring Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora follows three strangers who share an obsession with a true crime podcast. Season 1, which premiered last year, quickly captured the hearts of audience around the globe with its endlessly hilarious character dynamics, catchy soundtrack, and clever take on the murder genre. The season went on to become the most watched original comedy series in Hulu history and has garnered many Emmy nominations this year. While Season 2 recently debuted, the streaming service has already greenlit a Season 3.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is airing on Hulu now. Meanwhile, check out the new music video below: