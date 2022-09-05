At the Creative Arts Emmys on September 4, Nathan Lane took home the prize for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy series for his role in Only Murders in the Building, where he played Teddy Dimas.

TK beat out fellow contenders for the prize Jerrod Carmichael, nominated in this category as a featured player on SNL, Bill Hader for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Christopher McDonald for Hacks, and dual Ted Lasso nominees James Lance and Sam Richardson.

In Only Murders in the Building, Lane plays Teddy Dimas, a fellow resident of The Arconia, where Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) also reside. Originally an old acquantances of Oliver's from his theater days, Teddy's deli sponsors the trio's true crime podcast as well, though his role in the murder they are trying to solve is soon revealed to be larger than expected.

The episode for which Lane won, "The Boy From 6B" is remarkable in that it is entirely from the point of view of Teddy's son Theo (James Caverly), who is deaf. As a result, there is no audible dialogue in the episode, all communication being conveyed through lip-reading or American Sign Language. Teddy Dimas was a recurring character in the second season as wel, which recently concluded at the end of August.

The Creative Arts Emmys were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this part weekend, in a ceremony that spanned two evenings. The ceremony will be edited into one program, and will air September 10 on FXX, leading up to the Primetime Emmy Awards, which air on September 12.

Check out the trailer for the latest season of Only Murders in the Building below: