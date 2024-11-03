Only Murders in the Building lightly brushes aside its murder mystery premise in favor of a celebrity-filled romp. There is no conventional trail of breadcrumbs that can be followed to find a killer or even to sensibly narrow down the pool of suspects. Earlier seasons focus more on the podcast parody element than the actual mystery, which tends to be muddled enough that it's not really the main interesting thing about the show. At the heart of the series are the three leads — Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). It is a buddy comedy at its core, not an Agatha Christie homage, and the chemistry between the main actors is everything. That chemistry is heightened by adding an abundance of silly celebrity cameos into the mix, making Only Murders in the Building one of the funnest shows on television.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Mystery Isn't Actually That Important

Only Murders in the Building has always used its mystery as the catalyst to unite its stars and set them on their season's journey. By Season 4, we spend a lot of time not even knowing if the victim, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), is the intended target. When the actual killer is revealed, it feels random enough that any number of suspects and their motives could be put forth, and they all would’ve made sense.

The murders are not actually classic mysteries that anyone can solve, as there is no real trail that leads to the killer. Instead, a number of coincidences and random character connections are laid out for the trio to follow. For example, Season 4 has many red herrings, superfluous plots like the entire Westies arc, and a lot of conveniences that are the only reason the trio solves Sazz’s murder by the end. Random connections have been an ever-present element of the show, but they tie in well with the podcast parody aspect and help to inject more fun into the trio's adventures.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Is More of a Romp than a Mystery

Only Murders in the Building is more about friendship than murder. With Charles’ best friend being the latest victim, and Oliver about to get married, Season 4 explores more vulnerability and emotion with its characters, as their friendship is brought to the forefront. The audience has watched their relationship grow over the seasons, and each character blossoms in their own right because of it.

Only Murders in the Building has realized what makes the show work more than anything else — the chemistry between its three leads. The mystery takes a back seat to the antics of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. Watching them on their adventures as they solve the murder is as fun as ever, even if the audience can't always solve the mystery alongside them.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Is a Podcast Parody and Cameo-Filled Joyride

To complement the chemistry between the leads, Only Murders in the Building loves a cameo-filled season. You can tell that every single celebrity is thrilled to join the trio. Particularly when celebrities are playing themselves, they are game for poking fun at their personas, and playing off of legendary comedians, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Who can blame any of them for wanting to be a part of Only Murders in the Building? With comedy icons Short and Martin starring alongside Gomez, and it being a huge success that it is, it will surely one day be looked back upon as a late-career highlight by some of the most important comedians of our time.

The main chemistry lies in the riffing between the actors, but earlier seasons particularly leaned heavily into parodying the famous podcast Serial. The show nailed it. From Tina Fey as a Sarah Koenig-dupe in the form of podcast producer Cinda Canning (the two even look alike), to the jaunty piano music imitating the style of Serial. The only difference? Only Murders in the Building always puts laughs before murder, and by the end, you might not even notice that the show didn't give you half as many clues as you thought it did.

