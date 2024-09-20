Another season of Only Murders in The Building came with a bunch of surprises. From showcasing a different side of Arconia to adapting the podcast into a movie to a fresh location, the series has given fans enough to chew on. Nonetheless, the best surprise came in the form of an actor fans didn’t expect to see again – Paul Rudd returns in the latest episode. In a new interview with The Wrap executive producer John Hoffman discusses how Rudd’s casting came to be

In the latest episode, when our favorite trio Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) looked for more clues to find out who killed Sazz (Jane Lynch), they ended up in a bar in Hell’s Kitchen where stunt doubles hang out. Here they come face to face with Rudd once again, the Antman star returns not as the ghost of Ben Glenroy, but instead Ben’s former stuntperson, Glen Stubbins. “I love Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd loves being on the show and we’re doing a season about stunt doubles. We had a season last season where Ben Glenroy died, and who was Ben Glenroy’s stunt double is not an unfathomable question.” He further explained,

“And we have dopplegängers all throughout the season. It just like like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s how we bring him back!’ All of that paralleling with Charles and Sazz felt sweet and right, and a beautiful opportunity for Paul to come back. And there’s a lot going on with that character beyond this episode. There’s more to come.”

Who’s in ‘Only Murders in The Building’ Season 4?

The fan favorite series has no shortage of fresh faces each season. Along with Martin as Charles, Short as Oliver, and Gomez as Mabel, the series cast Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria, who play fictionalized versions of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively, in the movie adaptation of their podcast. Meryl Streep is back as Oliver's love interest Loretta. Further rounding off the cast are Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy among many more. As the season unfolds, keep an eye out for more surprises.

Only Murders in The Building has been a fan favorite right from the start. Season after season, the series has set a new bar for itself and others in the genre. Season 3 bagged 21 Emmy nominations and the latest season is certainly building up on the hype. The new episode of Only Murders in the Building drops on Tuesdays. All seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

