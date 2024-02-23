The Big Picture Trio's witty banter and hilariously sarcastic remarks are always entertaining for fans to enjoy.

Only Murders in the Building is known not only for its amazing cast, which includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez (along with guest stars like Tina Fey, Sting, Amy Schumer, Paul Rudd, and Meryl Streep), but also for the witty dialogue. The banter between the three main characters is always entertaining. They mock one another constantly and make hilariously sarcastic, off-the-cuff remarks.

It isn’t just about the three main characters, though. Other supporting characters deliver biting one-liners, funny comments, and remarks. These all add to the Hulu show’s fun crime story about three amateur sleuths investigating murders in their swanky building.

10 “Shut up.” “That’s our slogan.” (Jonathan, Howard)

Season 2, Episode 8

In season 2 of one of the best shows on Hulu, the lonely Howard, now freshly cleared from suspicion that he had anything to do with the season 1 murder of Tim Kono, is trying to put himself out there. He meets and is taken aback by the handsome Jonathan, so he invites him over for wine and conversation. While the two talk, Howard is infatuated with Jonathan’s job as a theater actor. It’s something Howard always dreamed of doing himself.

When he asks Jonathan what job he might have had if acting didn’t work out, Jonathan says he weirdly always wanted to be a librarian. Howard excitedly reveals that he is a librarian and Jonathan jokingly says “shut up!” Howard’s retort is hilarious. Naturally, librarians have many jobs, but one is to ensure the ambiance is quiet and calm. So, chances are Howard has yelled “shut up” a time or two. It’s one of many witty one-liners Howard would deliver throughout the show’s seasons to date.

9 “Oliver, I loved our shows. It’s setting money on fire I don’t care for.” (Teddy)

Season 1, Episode 3

Fans know that Teddy Dimas turned out to be more than just an arrogant man: he was also a murderer. While his intentions were to protect his son, they were also to protect his business and reputation, as well as his illegal activities. But he and Oliver went way back in the theater world, with Teddy often funding many of Oliver’s lackluster plays.

This comment shows both Teddy’s immense wealth and the greed and unappreciation for everything he had. While it implies that he was willing to spend money to support his friend, it also brags that he has more money than he knows what to do with, and that he never had faith in Oliver’s plays from the start. Beyond the actual words, it’s Nathan Lane’s deadpan delivery that makes the line even more hilarious.

8 “Embrace the mess. That’s where the good stuff lives.” (Cinda Canning)

Season 1, Episode 4

When Charles, Oliver, and Mabel were just starting the podcast, they needed help to make it exciting and engaging. To do so, they had to work on their investigative skills, so they could learn more and dive deeper into their theories. Charles secures a meeting with popular true-crime podcast host Cinda Canning, who offers him and Mabel sage advice.

Cinda’s advice is, of course, to embrace the mess and not be afraid to do unexpected, over-the-top things to get what they want. She mentions how she got a confession from the mayor of Oklahoma for a previous podcast by arriving to his house with a fully cooked turkey. As fans know, the group try to replicate this with Sting in hopes of getting an interview with him. Strangely, the advice to “embrace the mess” sort of worked for the trio.

Season 1, Episode 10

After discovering that the bassoonist in the building that Charles had been dating was a cold-blooded murderer, the retired actor was back to his lonely, depressed self. Charles didn’t have luck with women, with his last serious long-time girlfriend abandoning him on a cruise ship. He never got over it and spent most of his time alone in his apartment.

After finally putting himself out there and dating, only to end up paired with the worst type of person possible, Charles makes light of the situation with this comment, which appeared in one of the highest rated episodes. In reality, of course, any woman might be terrified to hear that this happened to him. However, it could also draw sympathy. Nonetheless, it’s definitely an interesting icebreaker for dinner conversation. Interestingly, this is the last line Charles delivers before heading upstairs to get more champagne, only for the trio to discover that Bunny is dead.

6 “A murderer probably lives in the building, but I guess old white guys are only afraid of colon cancer and societal change.” (Mabel)

Season 1, Episode 2

This quote perfectly sums up Mabel, right from the jump. After she first meets Charles and Oliver, they discuss the murder and theorizing about what could have happened. Mabel notices that the two men continue with their usual habits, including leaving their apartment doors unlocked. She makes this comment, implying most people would be terrified and triple checking their locks after learning that someone in the building was killed.

Mabel is of a completely different generation and her view of “old white guys” is a stereotypical one. Throwing in a mention of “societal change” is a cutting criticism of the belief that societal change that threatens the status quo is most feared by “old white men.”

5 “Don’t be too good at a job you don’t want.” (Cinda)

Season 2, Episode 6

After spending the entire first season being one of the suspects for the murder, Cinda, played by Tina Fey, became more of an ally in season 2. But it’s also revealed how terrible she can be as a boss, particularly how she treats her assistant Poppy. The line is delivered in this show in a more comedic sense, but what makes it one of the best is that it’s indicative of real life and suggests a very hard truth.

Cinda tells Poppy this, repeating advice she received from her previous boss at the Post. Poppy yearns to have a better position, and probably deserves it. But Cinda effectively tells her she’s so good at doing mundane tasks, she can’t live without her and thus can’t promote her. It’s one of the deeper quotes on the show that might hit hard for some who have felt held back in their own careers.

4 “I’m a stranger that lied to you a bunch, and you’re two randos that dragged me into a podcast.” (Mabel)

Season 1, Episode 6

If there was ever a single quote that could sum up the series, it’s this one. While feeling defeated and guilty of the details she withheld from Oliver and Charles, Mabel delivers this line to them. “This whole thing was stupid anyway,” she begins. The exchange that follows perfectly encapsulates the adorable relationship between the trio that continues throughout the series' run.

Oliver quickly turns to Charles to explain that “rando” is “a slang for a person of no significance,” assuming that Charles is too old and out of touch to understand the reference. (Never mind that they’re around the same age). Charles replies in an annoyed tone that he used context clues to figure it out. This quote beautifully represents how different Mabel is from the others, despite the wonderful friendship they forge with one another.

3 “How do you call the cops? Do you just Google cops?” (Ben)

Season 3, Episode 10

Ben, played by Paul Rudd, wasn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, but he was also a kind soul who didn’t deserve to be murdered. He was tortured by his childhood, the guilt of knowing he stole from his adopted brother, and, of course, Schmackary Cookies, which turned out to be the evil mistress that was taunting him the whole time.

Ben sometimes said silly things, but none quite as silly as this. A star growing up in a previous generation, one would think that Ben understands how current phones work beyond just texting. But he has become so much an icon of the new generation and perhaps forgotten the simplest things (likely since he has others doing so much for him). The quote perfectly captures Ben’s innocence as someone who was effectively harmless and didn’t deserve to die.

2 “You are scoring a murder mystery, not DJing a hobbit’s wedding.” (Oliver)

Season 1, Episode 3

Some of the best, most biting one-liners come from Oliver, often when he’s talking to and insulting Charles. While he and Charles develop a deep friendship, that doesn’t stop Oliver from constantly poking fun at the has-been TV actor. In Oliver’s mind, Charles is a hack while the real actors perform on stage. He makes this clear when he insults Charles’ choice in music for their potential podcast.

Charles wants to go to a concertina, but Oliver’s comment shows that he’s looking for something much more modern and less, well, fantasy novel in a mystical world. The banter was always sarcastic and clever between the two, though Charles was usually on the receiving end. The witty nature of this comment is typical of Oliver, who is always quick to jump in with his insults and friendly jabs.

1 “She used the word ‘Manhatty’ and you just used ‘hot goss.’ It’s like I’m watching Squid Games without subtitles.” (Charles)

Season 2, Episode 4

One of the running jokes throughout the show is Charles’ inability to understand Gen-Z lingo and how to communicate in the digital world. In an early episode, for example, Mabel has to explain that he doesn’t have to sign his name at the end of every text. Unable to process this, Charles decides to simply sign off each missive with “aloha.” Oliver, on the other hand, might be of the same age, but he tries desperately to be considered trendy in every way.

With this line, Charles expresses just how out of touch he feels with the conversations. He has never heard of Manhattan being referred to as “Manhatty” and has no idea that “hot goss” means “hot gossip.” At the time this season was released, Squid Game was massively popular on Netflix. As fans of that show know, it’s offered in Korean, which means anyone who doesn’t speak that language has to enjoy the show with either subtitles or audio dubbing in a native language. So, the reference was both fitting and timely.

