The Big Picture Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fourth season at Hulu, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning as the lead investigators.

The third-season finale wraps up one murder mystery while introducing another, leaving fans eager for the next installment.

The show has attracted top-notch guest stars, including Meryl Streep and Matthew Broderick, adding to its popularity and comedic appeal.

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are on the case again. Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fourth season at Hulu. The mystery comedy series, whose third-season finale premiered today, will return for a fourth season according to Variety. Leads Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will return to investigate yet another murder in their exclusive New York City apartment building, the Arconia.

As in previous seasons, the third-season finale solves the show's latest murder but sets up another to be solved in the next — in this case, it resolves the season-running mystery of the death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), but concludes with the shocking murder of supporting character Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). They are only two of the big-name guest stars the show has attracted — this season has also featured a recurring role for Meryl Streep, and a sidesplitting, self-deprecating turn from Matthew Broderick.

What Is 'Only Murders in the Building' About?

Image via Hulu

Only Murders in the Building centers around has-been TV actor Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), struggling Broadway producer Oliver Putnam (Short), and aimless, disaffected millennial Mabel Mora (Gomez), who share a love of true-crime podcasts. They're thrown together when Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), a resident of the Arconia apartment building they all live in, is mysteriously murdered. The trio starts recording a podcast about the murder...and in the process, actually solves it.

The second season sees the three framed for the murder of iron-willed Arconia board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), and the third has Charles and Oliver team up to star in and produce a new Broadway play...whose opening night is spoiled by the murder of its leading man, arrogant Hollywood actor Ben Glenroy. The new season will make the case particularly personal for one of the leads; Pataki was Charles' stunt double on his '80s cop show, "Brazzos," and is his longtime friend and confidant — even though his wife left him for her.

Only Murders in the Building is executive produced by Martin, Short, and Gomez, as well as Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, and John Hoffman. It is Hulu's most-watched comedy series to date, and it has been in Nielsen's streaming top ten for every week of its season 3 release.

Only Murders in the Building has not yet set a date for its fourth season premiere, and the Season 3 finale is available to stream on Hulu right now.