Sazz Pataki has been one of the best recurring characters on Only Murders in the Building since she debuted in the first season. Whenever she enters the room, she commands the scene, and her chemistry with the rest of the cast is enigmatic. Providing an extra level of comic relief in a show filled with top-tier comedians, Jane Lynch’s performance as Sazz has made her an easy fan-favorite. Despite their complicated history, Charles (Steve Martin) considers Sazz to be his oldest and best friend. With her murder at the center of Season 4, the stakes on the show are heightened. This time the victim is someone that the trio and the audience actually care about. The only good thing to come out of this fan-favorite death is that through the murder investigation and Charles’ reminiscing, we finally get to learn more about the elusive Sazz Pataki.

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki Is a Fan Favorite

Sazz steals our hearts from the first time she’s on-screen, when she shows up to Charles’ apartment uninvited, in Season 1, Episode 9, “Double Time”. Charles introduces her as his stunt double from their days on Brazzos, which is funny enough, but her hilarious near-identical look to Charles’ adds an extra layer to the joke. Jane Lynch plays the character with such ease and confidence, that the laughs naturally roll in. “She’s kind of a kick,” Charles’ girlfriend Jan (Amy Ryan) chuckles after meeting her. “Yeah, everybody loves Sazz,” Charles adds. It doesn’t hurt that many people also love Jane Lynch, and her arrival on screen is a breath of fresh air, even with a show so riddled with celebrity appearances.

Lynch's breezy take on Sazz makes this character a true standout. The jokes don’t stop with her, as almost every line that she says is inherently funny through her charismatic delivery. Her body movements that mirror Charles’, she has hot takes on everything, and she not only doubles for Charles but also for Tilda Swinton and Scott Bakula. This all adds to the comedy of her character. She’s left such an impression on the show that she doesn’t even have to be on-screen for her jokes to land — like when Charles mistakes Scott Bakula for Sazz, because they somehow also dress alike.

Sazz Is Charles' Oldest and Dearest Friend

Sazz's friendship with Charles is endearing. She knows him better than anyone else and with her sharp mind and wit, she always calls him out on his issues. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, and even though Sazz dedicates much of her time doubling for Charles, they couldn’t be more different in many fundamental ways. Sazz is easygoing and confident, and Charles is uptight and self-deprecating.

Sazz helps Charles get over a lot of his insecurities, and the moments between them are really touching. When things begin to fall apart with Charles’ fiancée, Joy, Sazz helps him see that it’s not "Joy" that he’s afraid of, but it’s "joy." She tries her best to let Charles know that people love him for the wonderful person he is, and she never understood why he is always so hard on himself. As Charles reminisces about Sazz after her death, more of their history comes to light, and it remains the same — Sazz has always been there for Charles, looking out for him, and helping him get out of his own way.

During the days of Brazzos, Charles was always a bit jealous of Sazz’s talent and popularity on set. He always felt second to her, as he lacked her ease and self-assuredness. She also once stole his girlfriend, and later started dating his ex, Jan. But, even through all of this, Sazz has always had Charles’ back. Even stepping in for him in her last moments, taking the bullet meant for him. Now it’s time for Charles to have her back, as he finds out who murdered her.

With Sazz’s Murder, We Finally Learn More About Her Character

Sazz's murder makes things personal for Charles, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short). They begin Season 4 in Los Angeles, and this is the first time we get insight into Sazz’s home life when we see her apartment, which was formerly Charles'. It's the first stop on Charles' trip down memory lane, thinking of his time with Sazz.

With all the touching scenes between Charles and Sazz in the first three seasons, we’ve always learned more about him than her — until now. In Season 4, Episode 2, "Gates of Heaven," Charles envisions Sazz's ghost and continues to have heartfelt conversations with her, exposing more of her though it is through Charles' subconscious.

It’s hard to believe that Jane Lynch only appeared as Sazz Pataki in a few episodes of Only Murders in the Building, since she has made such an impact on the audience and the trio. Her brash demeanor, easygoing nature, and long-term friendship with Charles always meant she brought a lot to each scene she was in. It’s a shame that it took her murder to finally have a spotlight shine on the life of Sazz.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.

