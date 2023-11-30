This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture ABC is filling its prime time schedule with the mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Only Murders in the Building is currently available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

The series aired its third season on hulu earlier this year, and has already been renewed for Season 4.

With strike-delayed shows still in the pipeline, ABC is turning to one of its Hulu hits to fill out its prime time schedule. The first season of the mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and. Selena Gomez will air on the network in January.

ABC will air the first season of the acclaimed mystery comedy series starting on January 2, in a series of four programming blocks that will complete the ten-episode first season by the end of the month. That will dovetail with the return of ABC's scripted series; after a whirlwind start to production following the end of the Hollywood strikes, normal programming like Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy will resume for truncated seasons in February.

Only Murders in the Building joins a number of streaming shows that have moved to broadcast TV to fill the holes left in network schedules by the doubly-whammy of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. CBS aired aired multiple seasons of the western hit Yellowstone, while also airing episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for Star Trek Day, and ABC aired the entirety of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel in the leadup to its title character's big-screen debut in The Marvels.

Date Episode # Timeslot January 2 1-3 9:00-11:00 January 9 4-6 9:00-11:00 January 16 7-9 9:00-11:00 January 23 10 9:00-10:00

What Happens in Season 1 of 'Only Murders in the Building'?

The building of Only Murders in the Building is the Arconia, an upscale Manhattan apartment building with an eccentric cast of residents. The series focuses on three of them: Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), a has-been actor longing for the salad days of his '80s cop show, Brazzos; Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), a washed-up Broadway producer subsisting on past glories and dip; and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), an aspiring artist and disaffected millennial who's living alone in her aunt's old apartment. One thing unites the trio; a love of true-crime podcasts, which brings them together when a mysterious murder takes place in the Arconia. The three become an unlikely team of sleuths as they try to get to the bottom of who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) - and who he was in the first place. The season also features appearances from Amy Ryan, Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, and Sting. The series was a hit with critics and audiences; in his review, Collider's Gregory Lawrence called it "real humdinger of a show, offering something for everyone simultaneously, pulling it all off handsomely".

Viewers who enjoy their first taste of Only Murders in the Building can watch Seasons 2 and 3, which feature even more murders in the building, on Hulu in the U.S. There will be more to come, as well; following its third-season finale earlier this year, the series was renewed for a fourth season.

Only Murders in the Building's first season will air on ABC starting January 2, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

